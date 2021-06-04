Electric Household Appliances Market Outlook to 2025 – Haier Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, AB Electrolux, Gree Electric Appliances, Robert Bosch GmbH, General Electric Company, Hitachi, LG Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronic

The “Global Electric Household Appliances Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Electric Household Appliances industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Electric Household Appliances market with detailed market segmentation by product type and geography. The global Electric Household Appliances market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The market for electric home appliances is gaining significant traction particularly, in the developing economies worldwide. This is attributed to the constantly rising disposable income of the people and their improving living standards. Further, technological advancements and declining prices of these appliances is also influencing the market growth. The market for electric household appliances is highly competitive and there are several big players operating in the market.

These players significantly focus on advertising and promotions as their marketing strategies to gain market share. Moreover, government initiatives towards low carbon emissions and energy savings is influencing the market growth. Also, availability of EMI options for purchasing electric home appliances is bolstering the growth of the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Electric Household Appliances market based on product type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Electric Household Appliances market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

Also, key electric household appliances players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The List of Companies

1. Haier Corporation

2. Whirlpool Corporation

3. AB Electrolux

4. Gree Electric Appliances, Inc.

5. Robert Bosch GmbH

6. General Electric Company

7. Hitachi, Ltd.

8. LG Corporation

9. Panasonic Corporation

10. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

