Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market: Introduction

With the bolstering sales of electric vehicles worldwide, automakers are keen towards establishing robust infrastructure so as to fulfil the operational requirements of these electric vehicles. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles demands proper infrastructure for charging. Moreover, to meet the consumer demand, significant advancements, both in home and outdoor charging are expected over the forecast period. Rapid increase in number of publically accessible charging stations has been witnessed in developed regions such as North America and Western Europe that suffice charging demands through high voltage and high currents. Furthermore, technology leaders are focusing on introducing electric vehicle charging stations with better charging capabilities and reduced charging time. One such example is Tesla Supercharging Station – an electric vehicle charging station that utilizes DC current and supplies at most 120 kW per car. The Tesla supercharger can charge a vehicle’s battery up to 50% within 20 minutes. The electric vehicle charging stations market when mapped out of a product life cycle is still in growth phase and is expected to remain lucrative and opportunistic due to ongoing significant research and development in the technical field. Following the footprints of leading players in the market, fast vehicle charging stations are expected to be the area of focus for the remaining players over the forecast period. Furthermore, electric vehicle manufacturers are developing strategies to attract large customer base for electric vehicles through providing free charging access. Such strategies added with robust macro-economic environment supporting the growth of electric vehicles market is expected to boost the growth of the electric vehicle charging stations market too, over the forecast period.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of installation type, the electric vehicle charging stations market can be segmented into;

Home Charging Stations

Public Charging Stations

On the basis of supply type, the electric vehicle charging stations market can be segmented into;

AC Charging Stations Level I Level II

DC (Fast) Charging Stations Level III

Others (Inductive)

On the basis of connector type, the electric vehicle charging stations market can be segmented into;

CHAdeMO

CCS

GB/T

Tesla Supercharger

Others

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market: Region-wise Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the volume demand for electric vehicle charging stations over the forecast period owing to the expanding market of electric vehicles due to various government incentives and subsidies. North America and Europe are expected to be the fastest growing regions in terms of CAGR over the forecast period. U.S. is expected to witness significant increase in installation of DC charging stations over the next few years. Increase in number of home electric vehicle charging stations is also expected in the U.S. and Germany. Growth of the market in Middle East and Africa is expected to remain moderate over the forecast period.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the global electric vehicle charging stations market are;

Tesla Motors Inc.

Delphi Automotive Plc.

Schneider Electric

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

AeroVironment, Inc.

ChargePoint Inc.

General Electric

SemaConnect Inc.

Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc

Clipper Creek

EV Box

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corp. Plc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.