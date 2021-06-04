Electronic Toll Collection Market Size Demonstrates Immense Growth Potential with Staggering CAGR Value by 2025 | Kapsch Group, Thales Group, Toshiba, Raytheon, Conduent, Siemens, TransCore LP, Cubic Transportation, Perceptics, EFKON GmbH

The global electronic toll collection market is expanding rapidly to cater to the growing demands of safe and faster transportation infrastructure. Moreover, technological advancements in this industry have enforced governments across the globe to make heavy investments on toll lanes. For instance, Croatia is expected to become the first European country to install free-flow tolling across its existing DSRC network. The Croatian Ministry of Sea, Transport and Infrastructure is investing $9 million to deploy ETC system and replace existing manual payment booths by 2020.

Among the analyzed geographical regions, North America exhibits the highest adoption of electronic toll collection systems. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Kapsch Group,

Thales Group,

Toshiba Corporation,

Raytheon,

Conduent LLC,

Siemens AG,

TransCore LP,

Cubic Transportation,

Perceptics LLC,

EFKON GmbH

The free-flow system offered by ETC is able to manage several lanes by electronically collecting tolls from vehicles as they pass beneath an overhead gantry. This system is currently being widely used in countries such as the U.S., Australia, Canada, Chile, and Israel. Furthermore, in the electronic toll collection systems, the GPS technology is expected to replace RFID technology in the future.

The global electronic toll collection market is segmented based on subsystem, technology, application, and region. By subsystem, the market is divided into automated vehicle identification, automated vehicle classification, violation enforcement system, and transaction processing. On the basis of technology, it is fragmented into RFID, dedicated short-range communication, infrared, GNSS/GPS, and video analytics. Depending on application, it is divided into urban and highways. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

These players focus on vital market strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to strengthen their market outreach, thereby retaining their position in the competitive market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global electronic toll collection market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the global industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY SUBSYSTEM

Automated Vehicle Identification

Automated Vehicle Classification

Violation Enforcement System

Transaction Processing

BY TECHNOLOGY

Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)

Dedicated Short-range Communication (DSRC)

Infrared

GNSS & GPS

Video Analytics

BY APPLICATION

Urban

Highways

BY REGION

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

