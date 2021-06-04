Escalating Awareness Pertaining to Healthcare and Changing Lifestyle is Likely to Strengthen the Growth of the Flavored Tea Market Growth

The global flavored tea market is segmented by type, distribution channel type and flavor type. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into loose leaf and CTC. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is sub segmented into online and offline. By flavor, the market is categorized into fruits which is further sub-segmented into lime, strawberry, apple and others. Another segment includes flowers which is further categorized into rose, jasmine, lavender and others. The herbs segment is further segmented into chamomile, mint, rosemary and others. The spices have been further bifurcated into cinnamon, cardamom and others.

The global flavored tea market is anticipated to record a significant growth over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027 owing to health benefits associated with flavored tea and urban shift from traditional tea. The rapid industrialization and urbanization have led to change in lifestyle resulting in more health diseases. The medicinal value of flavored tea over the traditional tea is anticipated to increase the product demand. The online distribution channel is anticipated to witness significant market growth on the back of better connectivity with the people coupled with availability of wide range of products. The loose leaf segment is expected to have leading shares owing to the increasing awareness of the people regarding the health benefits associated with consumption of green tea and black tea. The herbs flavor is anticipated to have leading market share followed by spices flavor which is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period on the back of powerful medicinal properties of cinnamon tree.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness highest market growth owing to increase in disposable income and rise in awareness about the health benefits in countries for instance, India and China. Additionally, the overall flavored tea demand is expected to increase with green tea production to rise at an annual rate of 7.5% by 2027 resulting in China to produce approximately double the tonnes by next decade. North America is anticipated to have steady growth on the back of awareness among the people about the health benefits of flavored tea and high buying capacity of people in the region. Europe is expected to witness significant growth owing to consistent ongoing innovations to produce new blends and flavors.

Ease of availability of tea globally coupled with added taste and associated health benefits coupled with changing consumer buying behavior are expected to act as market drivers. However, high prices associated with the exotic teas are expected to operate as a key restraint towards the growth of global flavored tea market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Flavored Tea Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global flavored tea market in terms of market segmentation by type, by distribution channel, by flavor and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global flavored tea market which includes company profiling of Associated British Foods plc., Apeejay Surrendra Group (Typhoo Tea) (India), Tata Global Beverages Ltd. (India), Goodricke Group Ltd. (India), Golden Tips Tea, Co. Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bettys & Taylors of Harrogate Ltd., Tetley, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company Plc., Harney and Sons Fine Teas, Unilever and Other Prominent Players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global flavored tea market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

