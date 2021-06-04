Ethanolamine Market 2019 – Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Products, Applications Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Ethanolamine Market Overview :

Ethanolamine is a hygroscopic organic chemical compound, which exhibits characteristics such as colorless, viscous, and hygroscopic. It acts as a weak base and is a bifunctional molecule comprising both a primary amine and a primary alcohol group. Ethanolamine is utilized in numerous applications, including acid gas purification, surfactants for soaps and detergents, and others. The North America ethanolamine market accounted for a revenue of $794 million in 2017 and is anticipated to generate $1,224 million by 2025. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2025.

The growth of the North America ethanolamine market is driven by increase in demand from end user industries, such as personal care and cleaning, where it is used owing to its tendency to form emulsions. Furthermore, growth of the surfactants industry in North America is anticipated to boost the ethanolamine market in the region. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials, which are used to manufacture ethanolamine, are expected to impede the growth of the market. Conversely, use of ethanolamines in novel applications, such as the wood industry, is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to key players in North America.

The North America ethanolamine market is segmented based on product, application, end-user industry, and country. Based on product, it is categorized into monoethanolamine, diethanolamine, and triethanolamine. By application, the market is segmented into cleaning, gas treatment, water treatment, cosmetics, lubricants, and others. Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented into polyurethane, personal care, chemical, agrochemical, oil & petrochemical, and others. By country, the market is segmented into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The key players analyzed in this report are BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, INVISTA, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Diacel Chemical Industries Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, INEOS, SINOPEC, and TAMINCO.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31607

The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include Brenntag, HELM AG, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and Sintez OKA LLC.

Key Benefits For Ethanolamine Market :

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of the North America ethanolamine market.

Market estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of the type, end user, applications, and developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products and devices facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Ethanolamine Key Market Segments :

By Type

Monoethanolamine (MEA)

Diethanolamine (DEA)

Triethanolamine (TEA)

By Application

Cleaning

Gas Treatment

Water Treatment

Cosmetics

Lubricants

Others

By End User

Polyurethane

Personal Care

Chemical

Agrochemical

Rubber, Oil & Petrochemical

Others

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31607

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]