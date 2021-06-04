Eugenia Jambolana Extract Market – Global Industry Trends,Share,Size and Status and Forecast

Market Introduction:

Eugenia jambolana belongs to flowering plant family myrtaceae which is a native plant in the Indian subcontinent and is also found in the southern Asia region. Eugenia jambolana is also known as jambolan, jambul and jamun. A wide range of species of Eugenia jambsolana ranges across India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. It’s been a very long time that eugenia jambolana extract has been used as an herbal medicine in India. Eugenia jambsolana offers berry-like fruits that are consumed raw or even cooked. The seeds as well as the bark of Eugenia jambolana are preferred for its therapeutic advantages it offers. Eugenia jambolana is a rich source of vitamin A and vitamin C and also acts as an amazing antioxidant agent for the human cell.

Market Segmentation:

Eugenia jambolana extract market is segment on the basis of form, distribution channel and region. On the basis of form the market is segmented into powder from and capsule form. Among both the segment powdered form is expected to grow to a great extent in the forecast period, as there is a humongous use of eugenia jambolana extract as a dietary supplement in the powered from. The demand for eugenia jambolana extract is also more as it is used as an insecticide in the agricultural field. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into retail stores, medical stores and online stores. Online stores is anticipated to hold a relatively higher share in the eugenia jambolana extract market, followed by medical stores. On the basis of region the eugenia jambolana extract market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Japan and MEA.

Market Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of eugenia jambolana extract is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Japan and MEA. Among these segment Asia Pacific is expected to hold the major market share globally, and is expected to dominant in the forecaster period. In Asia Pacific region the countries like India and China are the key market for eugenia jambolana extract. In terms of revenue North America is the expected to be the second leading contributor in the eugenia jambolana extract market, followed by Europe.

Market Drivers:

The market of eugenia jambolana extract is increasing due to the multiple use of eugenia jambolana extract in the pharmaceutical industry. With the arrival of new market players in the global market is anticipated to boost the growth of eugenia jambolana extract market globally during the forecast period. Eugenia jambolana extract offers a lot of health benefits such as it helps to reduce cholesterol level in the human body, it also acts as a good insecticide, its stops the fat accumulation in the body and to lose weight. Eugenia jambolana extract is also helps to fight against bacterial infections and helps in the blood sugar management. In India, eugenia jambolana extract has been used as an herbal dietary supplement from ancient time. The ongoing research showed that eugenia jambolana extract helps in the protection of liver and it’s also acts as an anti-cancer agent. The powdered and capsule of eugenia jambolana extract helps to decrease blood sugar level and increase immunity level of the body which is expected to drive the market of eugenia jambolana extract to a significant extant.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in eugenia jambolana extract market are Herbal Hills, Natures Velvet Lifecare, Nature’s way, Herbs Forever, Naturemeds, Morpheme Remedies, Ayurvedant Pvt. Ltd. among others.