Europe Athletic Footwear Market Size, Growth, Developments, Industry Analysis, 2018–2025
Athletic footwear comprises shoes essentially designed and used for sports or physical activities. These shoes are available in different types such as running shoes, walking shoes, court sports shoes, and field sports shoes. Increase in health consciousness alongside the benefits of physical activities and sports, rise in level of disposable income among consumers, and expansion of e-commerce sector in Europe are some of the factors that drive the growth of the Europe athletic footwear market.
The increase in brand sensitivity and ongoing change in the fashion trends are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the Europe athletic footwear market. In addition, consumers’ preference for using sports shoes over traditional footwear for physical activities further fuel the market growth. Moreover, health concerns regarding obesity has motivated the consumers to take up physical training for maintaining fitness levels. These factors cumulatively are expected to boost the growth of the European athletic footwear market. However, the exit of United Kingdom from the European union has created dismay in the political world, which may eventually affect trade between the countries, including the footwear market. this could be possibly seen as a threat by the Europe athletic foot wear market.
The latest trend of shopping online will serve to be a boon to the footwear industry. It will be extremely convenient for consumers to purchase their desired footwear online, thus aiding the growth rate of the Europe athletic footwear market. Product personalization has become a trend in Europe, which can be viewed as an opportunity for footwear manufacturers to gain foothold in the industry. Technological advancements by the major players to attain maximum comfort and improve stability, drive the demand for these footwears in Europe. Through these technological advancements, companies are manufacturing quality products with the aim to meet the ongoing consumer requirements. Consumers are willing to purchase high priced athletic shoes made from selected high-quality raw materials and manufactured using machines to provide accurate and precise products. Increase in adoption of suitable type of shoes for sport activities to avoid any physical injury and obtain maximal benefit is expected to provide lucrative opportunities as well for the market expansion in the coming years.
The Europe athletic footwear market is segmented based on gender, category and retail channel. On the basis of gender, it is segmented into men and women. Based on category, it is segmented into running and walking shoes, sports shoes and hiking shoes. Based on distribution channel, it is bifurcated into brick & mortar and e-commerce. Geographically, it is segmented into UK, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Netherlands and rest of Europe.
The major players in the Europe footwear market include Adidas, Nike, Puma, Asics, Skechers, Brooks Sports, Champion, Reebok, Lotto Sport Italia and New Balance Athletics, Inc.
