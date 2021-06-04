Europe Beer Market Key Players: chain include Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, Budweiser Budvar Brewery, Erdinger Brewery, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd, Lasco Brewery, New Belgium Brewing Company Inc.

A fresh report titled “Europe Beer Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Europe Beer Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Beer is generally prepared using four basic ingredients namely, malted cereal grains, hops, water, and yeast, which are subjected to fermentation over a period. In addition, flavoring ingredients, such as herbs and fruits, are used in beer. There are various types of beers available in the market; among which, ale and lager are mostly the two commercially consumed beer. The primary difference between a lager and ale is the temperature level at which they are fermented. The moderate consumption of beer reduces the risk of cardiac disease, stroke, and cognitive decline. In contrast, heavy beer consumption increases the risk of liver diseases. The Europe beer market experienced a steady growth rate in the past few years, due to flavor innovations and growth in consumer base of beer.

The beer cultures in the European countries vary extraordinarily, with different styles of beer and consumption habits that form an integral part of Europe’s heritage, alimentation, and culture. Change in lifestyles, consumption habits of alcoholic drinks, high disposable incomes, and popularity of beer among the younger generation are the major drivers of the Europe beer market. In addition, surge in female drinkers and on-premise distribution channels such as restaurants, bars, and others, have fueled the Europe beer market growth. However, taxations and higher excise duties on imported as well as local beer and growth in health awareness among consumers hamper the Europe beer market growth. Nevertheless, the beer industry is expected to offer numerous growth opportunities to market players in Europe in the near future, owing to the introduction of naturally sweetened and non-alcoholic beer.

The Europe beer market is segmented into type, category, packaging, production, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into lager, ale, stout & porter, malt, and others. According to category, it is classified into popular-priced, premium, and super premium. Based on packaging, it is divided into glass, PET bottle, metal can, and others. Based on production, the market segmentation includes macro-brewery, micro-brewery, craft brewery, and others. By country, it is analyzed across Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe.

The leading players in the Europe beer market focus on providing customized solution to consumers to gain a significant market share. The main strategies employed by the key players to expand their business in the Europe beer market are collaborations and acquisitions. The key players profiled in the report include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Beijing Yanjing Brewery, Boston Beer Company, Carlsberg Group, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Squatters Pub, and United Breweries Group.

The other players in the Europe beer market value chain include Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, Budweiser Budvar Brewery, Erdinger Brewery, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd, Lasco Brewery, New Belgium Brewing Company Inc., Oettinger Brewery, Radeberger Brewery, SABMiller PLC, Scottish & Newcastle, and Stone and Wood Brewing Co.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Lager

– Ale

– Stout & Porter

– Malt

– Others

By Category

– Popular-Priced

– Premium

– Super Premium

By Packaging

– Glass

– PET Bottle

– Metal Can

– Others

By Production

– Macro-brewery

– Micro-brewery

– Craft Brewery

– Others

By Country

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

