Europe Fuel Card Market 2019- Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends
Fuel cards provide various benefits to fleet vendors by capturing low-level data on mileage of vehicles, the gallons of fuel filled, and the need for servicing the vehicle. Fuel card service providers have started to embed the telematics interface and robust reporting facilities as standard product offerings to improve fleet management productivity. Moreover, there are various forms in which fuel cards are available, which include branded fuel cards, universal fuel cards, and merchant cards. The merchant fuel cards are anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
The major factors driving the Europe fuel card market include growing penetration of digital transactions, rising need of improved fuel management, and trending fuel card adoption in the transportation and logistics industries across Europe. However, security concerns related to fleet cards such as fuel card skimming, and fraudulent transactions are anticipated to hamper the Europe fuel card market growth. Furthermore, increased growth for prepaid cards, contactless card payments and technological innovations in fuel cards are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market.
The Europe fuel card market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into branded, universal, and merchant. Depending on application, it is categorized into fuel refill, parking, vehicle service, toll charge and others. Country wise, it is analyzed across UK, Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe.
The report provides the profiles of key players operating in the Europe fuel card market such as BP p.l.c, Engen Petroleum Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, FirstRand Bank Limited, FleetCor Technologies, Inc., Libya Oil Holdings Ltd., Puma Energy, Royal Dutch Shell plc, U.S. Bancorp, and WEX, Inc.
Complete report details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31157
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Europe fuel card market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the Europe fuel card market size is provided.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the Europe fuel card market from 2016 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY TYPE
Branded
Universal
Merchant
BY APPLICATION
Fuel Refill
Parking
Vehicle Service
Toll Charge
Others
BY COUNTRY
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
BP p.l.c.
Engen Petroleum Ltd.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
FirstRand Bank Limited
FleetCor Technologies, Inc.
Libya Oil Holdings Ltd.
Puma Energy
Royal Dutch Shell plc
U.S. Bancorp
WEX, Inc.
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31157
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]