Explore why Rapid Test Market Is Thriving Global by key players such as ALS Limited , AsureQuality Limited , Bureau Veritas S. A. , Eurofins Scientific

The rapid test is used as a tool for food companies to validate and verify the efficacy of their food product. The rapid test helps in the detection of foodborne pathogens and toxins. It comprises the testing of food products for several contaminants such as pesticides, meat speciation, heavy metals, allergens, pathogens, mycotoxins, GMOs, and others. Rapid test methods are less time consuming than conventional methods used to detect the foodborne pathogen.

Increasing the number of foodborne disease across the globe is driving the demand for rapid test market (services). Furthermore, growth in demand for faster and reliable test results in the food and beverage industry is also projected to influence the rapid test market (services) significantly. Moreover, increasing awareness among consumers about food safety worldwide is expected to have a robust impact on the rapid test market (services). Active measure taken by the government and regulatory bodies for food safety is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The “Global Rapid Test Market (Services) Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of rapid test market (services) with detailed market segmentation by contaminant, technology, food tested and geography. The global rapid test market (services) is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading rapid test market (services) players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global rapid test market (services) is segmented on the basis of contaminant, technology and food tested. Based on contaminant, the market is segmented into pathogens, meat speciation, GMOS, allergens, pesticides, mycotoxins, heavy metals and others. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented into PCR-based, immunoassay-based, chromatography-based and spectroscopy-based. on the basis of the food tested the market is segmented into meat & seafood products, dairy products, processed food, fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, nuts, seeds, and spices, crops and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global rapid test market (services) based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The rapid test market (services) by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting rapid test market (services) from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the rapid test market (services) in these regions.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. RAPID TEST MARKET (SERVICES) LANDSCAPE

5. RAPID TEST MARKET (SERVICES) – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. RAPID TEST MARKET (SERVICES) – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. RAPID TEST MARKET (SERVICES) – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – CONTAMINANT

8. RAPID TEST MARKET (SERVICES) – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY

9. RAPID TEST MARKET (SERVICES) – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FOOD TESTED

10. RAPID TEST MARKET (SERVICES) REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

