Fermented Beverages Market Competitive Analysis 2019 and Key Players – Dohler GmbH , Wild Flavors , Caldwell Bio Fermentation , Coca Cola , Portland Cider Company

Fermented beverages are the drinks made up by fermentation of fruits, vegetables, grains, and other products such as milk, palm, honey, sugar, etc. Fermented beverages are of two types as alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Alcoholic beverages includes wine, tiswin, tapache, sake, palm wine, icarinne liquor, cider, chicha, and beer whereas, non-alcoholic includes tea, dairy products such as milk and milk products, honey, palm, Arenga pinnata, Borassus flabellifer, and Coconut. The global fermented beverages market is expected to grow at significant rate in near future, attributed to growing beverages industry and increasing demand for natural fermented products. Asia-Pacific except Japan has substantial growth in the global fermented beverages market, owing to rapidly growing population in countries such as China and India.

The global fermented beverages market is segmented on the basis of raw material, product type, and region. Based on raw material, the global fermented beverages market segmented as grains, fruits, dairy, tea, vegetables, and others. Amongst raw material segment, fruits & dairy segments are expected to contribute for major revenue share and expected to expand at a significant growth rate in near future, followed by fermented tea beverages. On the basis of product type, the global fermented beverages market is segmented as alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages. The alcoholic beverages segment possess significant market shares. Whereas, non-alcoholic beverages segment is expected to gain substantial growth in near future, owing to increasing number of health conscious consumers globally and consumers move towards adoption of healthy lifestyle, through consumption of natural sources based nonalcoholic drinks.

Major Key Players of the Fermented Beverages Market are:

Dohler GmbH , Wild Flavors , Caldwell Bio Fermentation , Coca Cola , Portland Cider Company , Arizona Beverage Company , Sula Vineyards , Bio-tiful Dairy , Burke Beverage , Lifeway Foods , Alaskan Brewing , The Kombucha Shop , Heineken Holding , Beaver Brewing Company , ACE Cider

Major Types of Fermented Beverages covered are:

Alcoholic Fermented Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Fermented Beverages

Major Applications of Fermented Beverages covered are:

Department Stores

Grocery

Online Retailers

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Fermented Beverages consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Fermented Beverages market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Fermented Beverages manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Fermented Beverages with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Fermented Beverages Market Size

2.2 Fermented Beverages Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Fermented Beverages Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Fermented Beverages Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Fermented Beverages Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Fermented Beverages Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Fermented Beverages Sales by Product

4.2 Global Fermented Beverages Revenue by Product

4.3 Fermented Beverages Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Fermented Beverages Breakdown Data by End User

