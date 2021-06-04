Flavored Bottled Water Market set to grow high during forecast period

Flavored water is a beverage consisting of water with added natural or artificial flavors, herbs, and sweeteners. Moreover, this water comprises lesser calories than non-diet soft drinks. It makes consumption of water easy among consumers, owing to its enhanced taste, which improves the health of consumers. The flavored water industry exhibits significant potential for investment, owing to increase in necessity among consumers for bottled water.

The market witnesses significant growth, owing to increase in incidence of waterborne diseases and scarcity of tap water in developing nations such as South Africa and few regions of Asia-Pacific. Moreover, rise in obesity cases and related diseases has resulted in increase in preference for low-calorie drinks, which in turn is expected to drive the market demand. Moreover, bottled water is purified and contains dissolved minerals that have several health benefits, which fuels the market growth. In addition, rise in trend by several major companies to manufacture small-sized packages at low cost to increase distribution among consumers with low disposable income propels the growth of the market. However, implementation of stringent regulations towards the use of plastics in packaging, owing to growing environmental awareness and presence of alternative home-made products hamper the market growth.

The report segments the market on the basis of packaging, distribution channel, and geography. Based on packaging, the market is categorized into PET bottles, glass bottles, and others. By distribution channel, it is classified into super/hypermarket, convenience/drug stores, grocery stores/club stores, and others (foodservice/vending). Geographical breakdown of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players in the global market include:

PepsiCo Inc.

Nestle Waters

The Coca Cola Company

Groupe Danone

Mountain Valley Spring Company LLC

DS Group

XALTA

Neviot Global

Blue Keld Spring Water

The Daily Drinks Company

Flavored Bottled Water Market Key Segments:

By Packaging Type

PET Bottles

Glass Bottles

Others

By Distribution Channel

Super/Hypermarket

Convenience/Drug Stores

Grocery Stores/Club Stores

Others (Foodservice/Vending)

By Geography