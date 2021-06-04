Food Enzymes Market is estimated to reach $3,056.9 million by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Food Enzymes Market by Type (Carbohydrase, Lipase, Protease, and Others), Application (Bakery Products, Beverages, Dairy Products, and Others), and Source (Microorganisms, Animals, and Plants): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Food Enzymes Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The food enzymes market size was valued at $1,944.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $3,056.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026. Food enzymes are complex ingredients, which act as catalyzers and are extensively used for increasing the diversity, variety, and quality during processing of food. Food enzymes are often used for food processing owing to its multiple benefits, which includes enhancement of texture, flavor & fragrance, preservation, coagulation, and tenderization.



Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/5283



The market is expected to experience growth during the forecast period owing to the expansion of food and beverage industry, diversification in extraction process, and rise in trend of cold–adapted enzymes. At the same time, the sector is facing challenges driven by certain food enzyme allergies, limited shelf life, and high sensitivity of food enzymes toward temperature and pH. Developments in protein and genetic engineering result in improvement of economy, specificity, stability, and the overall application potential of food enzymes. Food enzymes find application on plethora of platforms such as starch modification, sweetener production, sugar processing, baking, flour supplementation, dough conditioning, cheesemaking, brewing, flavor enhancement, meat tenderizing, and juice processing to name few.

The global food enzymes market is segmented based on type, application, source, and region. Based on type, the food enzyme market is segmented into carbohydrase, lipase, protease, others. Based on application, the market is divided into bakery products, beverages, dairy products, and others. Based on source, the market is analyzed across microorganisms, plants, and animals. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report include Associated British Foods Plc. (ABF), Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Amano Enzyme Co., Ltd., BASF, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DowDuPont, Kerry Group PLC, Novozymes, Royal DSM N.V., and Aum Enzymes.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global food enzyme market.

– The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

– An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Global Food Enzymes Market Segments

By Type

– Carbohydrase

– Lipase

– Protease

– Others

By Application

– Bakery Products

– Beverages

– Dairy Products

– Others

By Source

– Microorganisms

– Animals

– Plants

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

– Brazil

– South Africa

– Middle East

– Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

– Associated British Foods Plc. (ABF)

– Advanced Enzyme Technologies

– Amano Enzyme Co., Ltd.

– BASF

– Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

– DowDuPont

– Kerry Group PLC

– Novozymes

– Royal DSM N.V.

– Aum Enzymes

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/food-enzymes-market-amr

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.3. KEY BENEFITS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining power of buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

CHAPTER 4: FOOD ENZYMES MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. CARBOHYDRASE

4.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. LIPASE

4.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. PROTEASE

4.4.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. OTHERS

4.4.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: FOOD ENZYMES MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. BAKERY PRODUCTS

5.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. BEVERAGES

5.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. DAIRY PRODUCTS

5.4.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. OTHERS

5.5.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: FOOD ENZYMES MARKET BY SOURCE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. MICROORGANISMS

6.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. ANIMALS

6.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. PLANTS

6.4.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

Continue…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/5283

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:



KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com