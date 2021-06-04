Food Grade Fortificants Market Latest Trends, Developments, Competition Analysis & Regional Market Analysis

Market Introduction:

Food grade fortificants are those ingredients that are used to enhance the nutritional content of any food product. Food fortification is also used in many developed countries and to address a nutritional gap in a population. The main aim of using food grade fortificants in the process of making nutritive food product is to provide a nutritional benefit to the consumer without requiring to change eating habits or purchasing patterns. Fornication is done for various food products which includes staple products such as maize flour, salt, wheat flour, sugar, vegetable oil, rice etc. Numerous populations and international and regional health organization has widely accepted food fortification. Use of food grade fortificants has been very successful in countries such as U.S., Canada, China and South Africa.

Market Segmentation:

Food grade fortificants market is segment on the basis of type, end-use, and region. On the basis of type the market is segmented into folic acid, cholecalciferol, nicotinic acid, fluoride and ferric sodium EDTA. Folic acid is considered the most used food grade fortificant compared to other food grade fortificants type. The demand for food grade fortificants is also more as it fortifies the quality of the food products. On the basis of end-use the market is segmented into edible oil, iodized salt, bakery and snakes, breakfast cereals, pasta, dietary supplement, packed flour products, instant formula, dairy products and sports drinks. Food grade fortificants are most commonly used in iodized salts and dietary supplements. On the basis of region the food grade fortificants market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and MEA.

Market Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of food grade fortificants is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Japan, Europe and MEA. Among these segment Asia Pacific is expected to be the leader of food grade fortificants market globally and is expected to dominant the market in the forecaster period. In North America region the country such as the U.S. is the key market for food grade fortificants. In terms of revenue Europe is also expected to be the leading contributor in the food grade fortificants market in the coming future.

Market Drivers:

The market is driven by the increasing awareness among the consumers about the health benefits associated with fortified food products. Increasing opportunities in the food industry is a key factor which is expected to drive the global food grade fortificants. Food grade fortificants is popular as it offers various health benefits and decreases the nutrition gap of any food product which is expected to bolster the growth of the food grade fortificants market. Increasing concerns towards health and nutrition has changed consumption patterns across the globe. This has led to a rise in awareness towards the diet and the quality of the ingredients used in the same which has further led to a growth in the demand for food grade fortificants. Factors such as rising aging population, growing number of lifestyle diseases, and increasing healthcare costs have played a major role in driving the market for food grade fortificants across the globe. These factors have induced consumers to have an inclination towards dietary supplements to stay healthy and fulfill their nutritional requirements.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in food grade fortificants market are CSM N.V. (Corbion), Stern Ingredients India Private Limited, WATSON-INC, Glanbia Nutritionals (Suzhou) Ltd, Vitablend, Nederland BV, The Wright Group, Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd, Coalescence, LLC, Hexagon Nutrition , Fermenta Biotech Ltd, Jubilant Life Sciences, LycoRed, P. D. Navkar Biochem Pvt Ltd, Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd, Mühlenchemie GmbH & Co. KG, Archer Daniels, Midland Company, BASF SE among others.