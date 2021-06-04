Food Processing Machinery Market Global Outlook to 2023 | Anko Food Machine, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bucher Industries, John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT), Hosokawa Micron Corp

The global food processing machinery market was valued at $52,787 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $68,882 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Food processing machines are meant for manufacturing high quality food with enhanced taste and increased shelf life. These are also responsible for the packaging of different food items such as baked foods, confectionaries, beverages, dairy, meat, poultry, seafood, and others.

Food processing machinery buyers demand the equipment to be loaded with latest technology and offering high processing capacity with international hygiene & quality standards. The demand for processed food items have increased globally due to change in food habits and preferences. Moreover, growth in food processing industry has provided opportunities for new players to enter the market with innovative products offering higher output and better results.

The global market is driven by increase in demand for processed quality food and rise in consumer concerns over safety of food products. However, implementation of certain standards by the government pertaining to food processing machinery restrains the market growth. Furthermore, advanced technology innovation resulting in lesser energy consumption and minimal waste generation provide opportunities such as high sales and market growth.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players in this study are as follows:

Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Bucher Industries

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)

Hosokawa Micron Corp.

GEA Group

Mallet & Company, Inc.

NICHIMO CO., LTD.

SPX Corporation

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Food Processing Machinery Market Key Segments:

By Type

Depositors

Extruding Machines

Mixers

Refrigeration

Slicers & Dicers

Others (Cutting Machines, Dispensing Machines, and Ovens)

By Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Dairy

Beverages

Others (Grain, Fruit, and Nut & Vegetable)

By Mode of Operation

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013430

