Frozen Food Packaging Market Global Outlook to 2023 | Amcor Ltd, Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, Crown Holdings, Graphic Packaging International, International Paper Company

Global frozen food packaging market is expected to garner $47,376 million by 2023, from $33,231 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023. Food products are highly perishable; thus, to avoid food wastage, to meet the needs of the rising population and to keep food businesses competitive and profitable, preservation of food (by freezing) is adopted by various food manufacturers.

Deep-Frozen food products can be stored and used over a long period of time. Frozen foods are preferred over fresh foods, as it can be stored for longer periods and can be prepared in less time. The packaging of frozen food maintains the nutrition value of the food items and also increases its shelf life. Greater variation of packagings such as boxes, bags, cups & tubs, trays, wraps, pouches, and others are adapted for various types of frozen food products to keep food fresh and convenient for use.

Get Sample Copy for More Information at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013453

There is a growth in demand for frozen food in emerging economies such as India and China. Increased disposable income and rise of lifestyle has led to the changes in the dietary preferences of the consumers. This, in turn, is expected to boost the frozen food packaging market. The growth in participation of females in the labor force has increased the dependency on readymade and convenience food. This has led to the rise in demand for frozen food, which further accelerates the growth of the frozen food packaging market.

Packaging not only extends the shelf life of food products but is also used for decoration purposes. Continuous innovation and development in the packaging of food items attracts the customer and hence drives the overall growth of the market. Europe is the largest market for frozen food packaging which accounted for approximately two-fifths of share in 2016, followed by North America. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The major players profiled in this study include:

Amcor Ltd.

Ball Corporation

Bemis Company, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Graphic Packaging International, Inc

International Paper Company

Pactiv LLC

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

WestRock Company

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Boxes

Bags

Cups & Tubs

Trays

Wraps

Pouches

Others

By-Products

Ready Meals

Meat & Poultry

Sea Food

Potatoes

Vegetables & Fruits

Soups

By Materials

Plastics

Paper & Paperboards

Metals

Others (Glass and Wood)

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients.

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013453

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.