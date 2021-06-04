Frozen Potato Market Global outlook to 2023 | McCain Foods, Lamb-Weston, J.R. Simplot Company, Aviko, Bart’s Potato Company, Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG

The frozen potato market was valued at $50,762 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $66,649 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Potato is a major staple, ranked fourth in terms of global production after wheat, rice, and maize. It is consumed either as fresh potatoes or processed potatoes on commercial and residential scale. Frozen potatoes are among one of the main types of processed potatoes and are highly convenient and flexible, containing different nutrients & vitamins in naturally preserved form with long shelf life. These are available in various forms in the market, such as French fries, hash brown, shapes, mashed, sweet potatoes/yam, battered/cooked, twice baked, topped/stuffed, and other frozen potatoes. French fries and hash brown are considered as the principle frozen potato product.

Get Sample Copy for More Information at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013231

The U.S., Canada, and European Union (EU) are some of the main regions responsible for production and export of frozen potato and related products. Conversely, the evolving countries in terms of production and export of frozen potatoes include China, India, Argentina, and others, owing to fast growth in business of quick service restaurants in the nations. However, need for constant low temperature and high cost associated with the products are the factors that are expected to limit the market growth. The developing economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA represent great opportunities for the expansion of global frozen potato market.

The report segments the global frozen potato market based on product, end user, and geography. By product, it is divided into French fries, hash brown, shapes, mashed, sweet potatoes/yam, battered/cooked, twice baked, topped/stuffed, and other frozen potatoes. By end user, it is categorized into residential and commercial segments. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The main strategies followed by key players to expand their business in global frozen potato market are expansion in new regions and product launch introducing variety of new forms of frozen potato.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players in this study are as follows:

McCain Foods

Lamb-Weston

J.R. Simplot Company

Aviko

Bart’s Potato Company

Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG

Agristo NV

H.J. Heinz Company

Himalya International Ltd.

TaiMei Potato Industry Limited

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients.

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013231

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.