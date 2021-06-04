Frozen Vegetables Market Global Outlook to 2023 | Aryzta AG, General Mills Inc., Kraft Foods Group Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Europastry S.A.

The global frozen vegetables market was valued at $25,179 million in 2016 and is expected to garner $34,973 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Deep frozen vegetables are products that can be stored and used over a long period of time. Freezing helps to retain the essential nutrients in vegetable, such as carotenes, which are essential to synthesize vitamin A in the body. In addition, to avoid food wastage, meet the needs of the rising population, and keep food businesses competitive and profitable, preservation of food by freezing is adopted by various food manufacturers.

Get Sample Copy for More Information at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013547

The growth of the frozen vegetables market is driven by increase in demand and consumption of frozen foods in emerging markets of Asia-Pacific such as India and China. Increase in disposable income and change in lifestyle & food habits further boost the market growth. Moreover, rapid increase in number of large retail chains, including hypermarkets and supermarkets, fuels the demand for frozen vegetables. Growth in participation of females in the workforce has increased the dependency on readymade and convenient food products, which in turn increases the demand for frozen vegetables, thereby accelerating the market growth. However, consumer perception about low-nutritional contents in frozen foods and lack of proper refrigeration facilities in semi-urban and rural areas restraint the market growth. Advancements in freezing technologies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players.

The global frozen vegetable market is segmented based on product, end user, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product, it is divided into asparagus, broccoli, green peas, mushrooms, spinach, corn, green beans, and others. In terms of end user, it is bifurcated into food service industry and retail customers. Based on distribution channel, it is divided into discounters, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in this study include:

Aryzta AG

General Mills Inc.

Kraft Foods Group Inc.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

Europastry S.A.

JBS S.A.

Kellogg Company

Nestle S.A.

Flower Foods

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients.

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013547

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.