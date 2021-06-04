Gastroesophageal pH Meter Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025

Gastroesophageal pH meter is a direct in vivo measurement that record and measures the pH in esophagus for the evaluation of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Gastroesophageal pH test is performed by inserting a thin plastic catheter through a nostril into the esophagus using an endoscope. Catheter tip contains a sensor which measure the acidic level. The sensor is placed above the lower esophageal sphincter, area specialized of esophageal muscle. The sensor records each reflux of the acid in this position. The gatroesophageal pH test measures the amount of acid backing up or refluxing from stomach into the esophagus. Results of gatroesophageal pH test are affected by some medications like H2 blockers, proton pump inhibitors, antacids, nitrates, and others. The gastroesophageal pH test is commonly done to confirm the diagnosis of gastroesophageal reflux disease or to identify the cause of various symptoms like heartburn, uncommon symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (like chest pain, asthma, chronic cough and other throat symptoms).

Get Sample Copy Of This @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18457

A recently developed device for the monitoring of gastroesophageal pH uses a capsule called the bravo capsule. The capsule contains a battery, an acid sensing probe, and a transmitter. In addition, the capsule also contains a small magnet. Probe monitors the acid in the food pipe (esophagus) and accordingly transmits the information to a recorder. The bravo pH capsule is attached to a delivery system. It is a catheter free test which measures the pH level in your esophagus. These measurements are used to evaluate the heartburn and acid reflux symptoms. However, the bravo pH test is not for those who are having an implantable cardiac pacemaker, obstructions, varices, and severe esophagitis. The gastroesophageal pH monitoring has helped in the advancement of knowledge regarding gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). The gastroesophageal pH meter has become an important tool in the management and diagnosis of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

According to the CDC, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a very common disorder which is affecting mostly the children worldwide.

Gastroesophageal pH Meter Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global gatroesophageal pH meter market is driven by the rising adoption of in vivo measurements for the gastroesophageal reflux disease. Rising incidence of diseases related to the esophageal disorders is also the key factor which is driving the growth of global gatroesophageal pH meter market. However, lack of skilled physicians is expected to restrain the growth of gastroesophageal pH meter market.

Gastroesophageal pH Meter Market: Segmentation

The global gastroesophageal pH meter market is classified on the basis of product type, test type and end user

On the basis of product type, the global gastroesophageal pH meter market is segmented as:

Bench Top pH Meters

Portable pH Meters

Continuous pH Meters

On the basis of test type, the global gastroesophageal pH meter market is segmented as:

Catheter based

Wireless based

On the basis of end user, the global gastroesophageal pH meter market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

Gastroesophageal pH Meter Market: Overview

Based on product type, the global gastroesophageal pH meter market is segmented into bench top pH meters, portable pH meters and continuous pH meters. Amongst all, portable pH meters are expected to hold maximum share in the market due to its compatibility. Based on test type, the market is segmented into catheter and wireless based gastroesophageal pH test. Due to the poor tolerance of catheter based pH test, wireless based test holds the maximum share in the market of global gastroesophageal pH meter. Based on the end user, the global gastroesophageal pH meter market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers and others.

Gastroesophageal pH Meter Market: Regional Overview

In terms of region, the global gastroesophageal pH meter market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are the leading player of gastroesophageal pH meter market owing to increasing awareness and successful research in product innovations. Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow due to increasing investment in health care spending and rise in research and development.

Gastroesophageal pH Meter Market: Key Players

The key players in the global gastroesophageal pH meter market are Medica SpA, EB Neuro S.p.A., Diversatek, Inc., Medical Measurement Systems, LABORIE, Medtronic Plc. among others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Gastroesophageal pH Meter Market Segments

Gastroesophageal pH Meter Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2016

Gastroesophageal pH Meter Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2025

Gastroesophageal pH Meter Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Gastroesophageal pH Meter Market Drivers and Restraints

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/18457

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Report Highlights: