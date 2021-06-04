Germany eubiotics market demand should expect gains at above 6.5% by the end of 2024

Global Market Insights, Inc. added research on Eubiotics market is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size. Encompassing one or more parameters among product analysis, application potential, and the regional growth landscape, market also includes an in-depth study of the industry’s competitive scenario.

Eubiotics Market is set to surpass USD 4 billion by 2024; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Emerging livestock diseases caused by viruses, bacteria, toxins and parasites such as salmonella and listeria may lead to mortality rates, inefficient feed conversion, improper growth and lower immunity majorly among cattle, broilers, swine and aquaculture species. Increasing consumer preferences towards healthy meat and milk products along with strict regulations regarding antibiotics ban in Europe may stimulate eubiotics market growth.

Growing demand from aquaculture applications pertaining to increasing consumer demand for fish and seafood products. Additionally, extensive aquaculture farming along with demand for green and organic aquaculture has led to increase in the usage of essential oils thereby boosting eubiotics market growth. These products maintain gastrointestinal flora, enhance growth performance and improve feed efficiency in aquaculture animals.

Probiotics based eubiotics market demand may expect consumption at over 80 kilo tons up to 2024. Strains such as lactobacillus, bacillus, bifidobacterium and streptococcus are widely used in animal feeds promoting health, increases productivity and improves feed efficiency. These products prevent animals from intestinal infections and stimulate immunity in farm animals. Probiotics used in poultry production increases hen-gay egg production and promotes effective weight gain.

Rising disease outbreaks has initiated manufacturers to adopt various antibiotics for enhancing overall health thereby improving yield and gut health. Increasing government initiatives towards R&D activities may further stimulate market growth. Increasing demand for processed meat products pertaining to fast growing retail industry and technological advancements in meat processing equipment may positively influence eubiotics market growth.

U.S. eubiotics market size may exceed USD 480 million by the end of predicted timeframe. Consumer preferences towards protein rich diets as compared to carbohydrates pertaining to maximum levels of obesity and overweight population in the country. Consumption of high quality of milk, dairy and meat products on account of high economic conditions, hectic lifestyle schedules, rising innovation in the meat processing industries and easy affordability may stimulate eubiotics market demand.

Rising importance of livestock health and antibiotics ban in the EU may positively favor industry growth. Further, these products help in reducing mortality rates by providing effective feed conversion, enhancing immunity and reducing risks of pathogens and virus which may boost eubiotics market growth.

China organic acid market demand may witness gains at over 8.5% by the end of predicted timeline. These products reduce bacterial contamination and acts as antimicrobial agent thereby preventing mould growth in animal feedstuffs. Lactic acid is used for lowering pH in the stomach thereby improving protein digestibility and minimizes the rate of gastric emptying. Rising middle class population has increased the demand for meat and dairy products thereby boosting eubiotics market growth.

DSM, Cargill, BASF, Kemin, Neospark Lallemand, Friesland Campina and ROQUETTE Freres are the major manufacturers of eubiotic products in the market. All these industry participants are highly focusing on strategic partnerships and product launches to enhance their footprint in the market and maximize global reach.