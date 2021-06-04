Glass Coating Market Demand Expected to Drive by Pyrolytic Coating Segment by the end of 2027

The global glass coating market is segmented by coating type into pyrolytic coating, magnetic sputtering coating and sol-gel coating; by technology into liquid glass coating and nano glass coating; by application into construction, paints & coating, automotive, aviation and others and by regions. According to Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago represents increase in sales of light vehicle in China by 2.1%, Latin America by 6.2%, Europe by 2.6%, and Rest of Asia by 3.4% .The global glass coating market is anticipated to showcase CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period

The glass coating market is segmented on the basis of coating types into pyrolytic coating, magnetic sputtering coating and sol-gel coating. The pyrolytic coating is expected to dominate the global Glass Coating Market on the account of its high application in automotive industry. Additionally, the nano glass coating is anticipated to dominate the technology segment on the account of its high durability. The construction sub-segment in the application segment is expected to lead during the forecast period.

North America is expected to lead the glass coatings market on the account of rapid expansion of construction coupled with high application of glass coating in construction sector. Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth on the back of increasing urbanized population coupled with the high usage of glass coating in automotive and construction industry.

Steady Application in Automotive Industry

Glass coating are used as protective coatings from harmful UV, corrosion and others. Glass coatings also protect from various weather conditions such as rain, snow and many more. It offers a shiny appearance on the vehicle and enhances its appearance. Thus, high application of glass coating in the automotive industry is expected to drive the glass coatings market during the forecast period.

However, the rising price of the raw materials of glass coatings is increasing the cost of glass coatings. This expected to hinder the global glass coating market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Glass coating Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global glass coating market in terms of market segmentation by coating type, by technology, by application and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global glass coating market which includes company profiling of 3M Company, Nano-Care Deutschland AG, PPG Industries, Valspar Corporation, Premium Coatings And Chemicals Pvt Ltd, CCM GmbH and Opticote. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global glass coating market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

