Construction Glass, also called architectural glass, is used as a building material. It is most typically used as transparent glazing material in the building envelope, including windows in the external walls. Glass is also used for internal partitions and as an architectural feature. When used in buildings, glass is often of a safety type, which includes reinforced, toughened and laminated glasses.

The Major regions to produce Architectural Glass are China, Europe, North America and Japan, which accounted for more than 80 % of production in total. The major consumption region is China, Europe, US.

Architectural Glass industry concentration is relatively low. The largest producer is AGC, accounting for 8.69 percent revenue market share in 2016，followed by Guardian glass and Saint-Gobain. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese Architectural Glass has been made a lot of progress, but it also has a long way to be advanced in the world, especially in healthy and environment products. Otherwise, most of Chinese companies are rather small, compared to other countries’ companies.

The global Architectural Glass market is valued at 57300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 98400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Architectural Glass volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Architectural Glass market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AGC

Saint-Gobain S.A

Guardian glass

NSG

Shahe Glass

CSG

Taiwan Glass

KIBING

Xinyi

Sisecam

PPG Industries

Central Glass

Jinjing

Schott AG

Yaohua

China Glass

Segment by Type

Low-e

Special

Other

Segment by Application

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Segment by Regions

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Architectural Glass Manufacturers

Architectural Glass Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Architectural Glass Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

