Global Beauty Drinks Market – World Market Share, Consumption and Growth Rate 2013-2018 and Future Forecast 2018-2023

Global "Beauty Drinks Market" 2018-2023

Beauty Drinks Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Beauty Drinks Market Historic Data (2013-2018):

Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends.

Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.

Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.

Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis. Key Developments in the Beauty Drinks Market:

January 2018 – Launch of new beauty drinks- British beverage brand, Protein Water Co., has launched a new range of waters with collagen to support the health conscious population. The Skim Maintenance range is designed to support healthy hair, nails, skin, joints, and improve sleep. The line is available in strawberry, apple, and grape flavors.

Drivers

– Advanced Production Technologies in Innovative Beverages

– Increase in Health Conscious Population

– Significant Influence from the Fashion and Beauty Industry



Constraints

– Lack of Scientific Evidence

– Availability in Limited Areas

