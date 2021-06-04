Global Digital Payments Market 2018 | Industry Overview, Analysis, Statistics, Segments, Regional Outlook and Forecasts to 2023

Global “Digital Payments Market” 2018-2023 provides facts and numbers about the market size, geographical scenario and Digital Payments market revenue estimates. In addition, the report focuses on major issues and the latest development policies approved by the leading companies of this business. Digital Payments Market Studies categorizes global Digital Payments breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, analyzing market conditions, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risk and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Some of the leading players operating in the global Digital Payments market include;

PayPal Holding, IncS

Amazon.com, Inc.

Google LLC.

Mastercard Incorporated The information used is derived from various primary and secondary sources. It also throws light on some of the major players operating in the market. The report studies profiles of these leading companies and their share in the market. It provides insights on some of the strategies adopted by these companies to survive the competition and maintain their stronghold. Digital Payments Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Digital Payments Market Historic Data (2013-2018): Industry Trends: Status and Outlook.

Status and Outlook. Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends.

By Manufacturers, Development Trends. Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.

Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis. Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.

By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography. Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis. Key Developments in the Digital Payments Market: in Market:

November 2017: PayPal is keen on tapping the local market of India by launching a domestic payments option. This strategy of PayPal is expected to increase the competition among the active players, such as Paytm, WhatsApp, and Google’s Tez, which works on the government stipulated unified payments interface (UPI) standard

Drivers

– Increased technology adoption and Internet Penetration

– E-commerce Growth

– Seamless integration of Payment Solutions

