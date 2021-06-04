Global Display Market 2019- Analysis by Display type, Technology, Application, Industry Vertical and Forecast to 2025
Display includes screen, computer output surface, and projection surface that displays content, mainly test, graphics, pictures, and videos utilizing cathode ray tube (CRT), light-emitting diode (LED), liquid crystal display (LCD), and other technologies. These displays are majorly incorporated in devices such as televisions, smartphones, tablets, laptops, vehicles, and others.
Developments in flexible display, increase in demand for OLED display devices, and rise in trend of touch-based devices majorly drive the growth of the global display market. However, high cost of the latest display technologies such as transparent display and quantum dot displays and stagnant growth of desktop PCs, notebook, and tablets hinder the market. Furthermore, upcoming applications in the flexible display devices is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global display market.
The market is segmented into display type, technology, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on display type, the market is divided into flat panel display, flexible panel display, and transparent panel display.
Based on technology, it is classified into OLED, quantum dots, LED, electronic paper, LCD, and others. By application, it is categorized into smartphone & tablet, smart wearables, television & digital signage, PC & laptop, vehicle display, and others. By industry vertical, the market is divided into healthcare, consumer electronics, retail, BFSI, military & defense, transportation, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East (LAMEA).
The key players operating in the global display market are LG Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., AU Optronics, Japan Display Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., Hannstar Display Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Kent Displays Inc., NEC Display Solutions, and Sony Corporation.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global display market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY DISPLAY TYPE
Flat Panel
Flexible Panel
Transparent Panel
BY APPLICATION
Smartphone & Tablet
Smart Wearable
Television & Digital Signage
PC & Laptop
Vehicle Display
Others
BY TECHNOLOGY
OLED
Quantum Dot
LED
Electronic Paper
LCD
Others
BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
Healthcare
Consumer Electronics
Retail
BFSI
Military & Defense
Transportation
Others
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED
LG Display Co. Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
AU Optronics
Japan Display Inc.
E Ink Holdings Inc.
Hannstar Display Corporation
Corning Incorporated
Kent Displays Inc.
NEC Display Solutions
Sony Corporation
