Global Display Market 2019- Analysis by Display type, Technology, Application, Industry Vertical and Forecast to 2025

Display includes screen, computer output surface, and projection surface that displays content, mainly test, graphics, pictures, and videos utilizing cathode ray tube (CRT), light-emitting diode (LED), liquid crystal display (LCD), and other technologies. These displays are majorly incorporated in devices such as televisions, smartphones, tablets, laptops, vehicles, and others.

Developments in flexible display, increase in demand for OLED display devices, and rise in trend of touch-based devices majorly drive the growth of the global display market. However, high cost of the latest display technologies such as transparent display and quantum dot displays and stagnant growth of desktop PCs, notebook, and tablets hinder the market. Furthermore, upcoming applications in the flexible display devices is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global display market.

The market is segmented into display type, technology, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on display type, the market is divided into flat panel display, flexible panel display, and transparent panel display.

Based on technology, it is classified into OLED, quantum dots, LED, electronic paper, LCD, and others. By application, it is categorized into smartphone & tablet, smart wearables, television & digital signage, PC & laptop, vehicle display, and others. By industry vertical, the market is divided into healthcare, consumer electronics, retail, BFSI, military & defense, transportation, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East (LAMEA).

The key players operating in the global display market are LG Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., AU Optronics, Japan Display Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., Hannstar Display Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Kent Displays Inc., NEC Display Solutions, and Sony Corporation.

