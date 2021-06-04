Global Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Express and Parcel (CEP) Market – 2019

Report Summary:

The Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market comprises of companies that provide logistics and postal services varying in the type of services offered, such as delivery speed or weight and volume of a shipment.

One of the key growth contributors for global courier express and parcel services supply market is the increase in the offering of enhanced services and additional features such as returns management, real-time monitoring, and control facilities, delivery guarantee, shorter lead time, and safety features.

This report focuses on the global Express and Parcel (CEP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Express and Parcel (CEP) development in United States, Europe and China.

Top Key Players:



A-1 Express

BDP

DHL

FedEx

UPS

TNT Express

United Parcel Service

American Expediting

Allied Express

Antron Express

Market segment by Type

Air

Ship

Subway

Road

Market segment by Application

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)

Market segment by Regions/Countries

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

