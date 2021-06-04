Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Global Gluten-free Food Market Developments, Latest Trends, CAGR Status, Growth Rate Forecast to 2022

Press Release

Gluten-free Food

Global “Gluten-free Food Market” discusses developmental plans & policies, cost structures, manufacturing processes within the Gluten-free Food Market. The study further describes the important aspect based on the figures of gross margin, revenue, price, cost as well as supply, consumption & import/export with respect to key regions.

About Gluten-Free Food
Gluten-free food or diet is prescribed for people diagnosed with food intolerance to gluten content in food. Gluten-free food is lighter and easier to digest and prevent intestinal swelling and gastric problems. Our analysts forecast the Global Gluten-Free Food Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.82% during the period 2018-2022.

Gluten-free Food Market Segment by Regions: –

  • USA
  • Europe
  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • Southeast Asia
  • South America
  • South Africa
  • Others

Further in the report, Gluten-free Food market is examined for price, cost and gross revenue. These three points are analyzed for types, companies and regions. In continuation with this data sale price for various types, applications and regions are also included. The Gluten-free Food market consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

Market Driver

  • Increasing awareness about health benefits of gluten-free food
    • Market Challenge

  • High price of gluten-free food products
    • Market Trend

  • Product line extension
    Top Manufacturers:

  • FREEDOM FOODS
  • General Mills
  • GRUMA
  • Hain Celestial
  • THE HERSHEY COMPANY

