Global Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSP Market Future Outlook: Market Trends, Growth and Competition Landscape by Regions and Forecast 2025

The integrated revenue and customer management (IRCM) market is composed of communications service providers (CSPs) looking for commercial off-the-shelf software packages that address business-critical revenue and customer management business processes. IRCM meets all transaction-charging processing requirements, regardless of product, service, delivery network, customer type or payment method for a particular CSP. It includes a set of integrated customer-and network-facing solutions that support customer acquisition, retention and monetization functions. Core functionality is related mainly to traditional billing, charging and customer care features. Adjunct functionality can include analytics and reporting, customer/service product life cycle management, electronic bill presentment and payment, interconnect/wholesale billing and mediation.

Drivers and Constraints

The report comprises a thorough analysis of significant factors that impact the Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSP market substantially.

Key Players

Key Players

The report includes the companies in the Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSP market share study.

CSG International

NetCracker

Sterlite Technologies

BearingPoint

Ericsson

Huawei

ZTEsoft

Cerillion

Nexign

Optiva

Tecnotree

MATRIXX Software

Oracle

Openet

Mind CTI

Regional Analysis

Regional Analysis

The Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSP market has been analyzed in North America, Europe, Latin America (LATAM), Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Research Methodology

Research Methodology

The market report has been recorded with the help of multiple primary (interviews, surveys, observations) and secondary (industrial databases, journals) sources. Porter's Five Force Model has been used to determine the market evaluation, and to ascertain the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis) associated with the market.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

