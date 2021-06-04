Global Low Voltage Cable Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2022

Low Voltage Cable Market (By End Users: Infrastructure, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Renewable & Others; For Overhead And Underground Applications): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2019 – 2022

The report covers forecast and analysis for the low voltage cable market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2014 to 2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the low voltage cable market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the low voltage cable market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the low voltage cable, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the low voltage cable market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the low voltage cable market by segmenting the market based on application and end user. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022. Key application segments covered under this study include overhead and underground. On the basis of end users, the market has been segmented into infrastructure, utilities, oil gas, industrial, renewable, and others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecasted demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This segmentation includes demand for low voltage cable based on individual applications in all the regions and countries.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major players involved in the global low voltage cable market include ABB Ltd, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Nexans S.A, Prysmian S.P.A, Finolex Cables Limited, General Cable, NKT Cables, Group GmbH, Encore Wire, Polycab Wires Pvt. Ltd, Bahra Advanced Cable Manufacture Co. Ltd.

This report segments the global low voltage cable market as follows:

Low voltage cable Market: End Users Analysis

Infrastructure

Utilities

Oil Gas

Industrial

Renewables Others

Low voltage cable Market: Application Analysis

Overhead

Underground

Low voltage cable Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report description

1.1.1 Objective

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 Unique Selling Proposition (USP) Offerings

1.2 Research scope

1.3 Market Research Methodology

1.3.1 Level 1: Primary Research

1.3.2 Level 2: Secondary Research

1.3.3 Level 3: Data Validation and Expert Panel Assessment

Chapter 5 Low voltage cable Market End Users Analysis

5.1 Global Low voltage cable Market Overview: By End Users

5.1.1 Global Low voltage cable market share, by End Users, 2016 2022

5.2 Infrastructure

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Global Infrastructure Low voltage cable market, 2014 2022 (USD Billion)

5.3 Utilities

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Global Utilities Low voltage cable market, 2014 2022 (USD Billion)

5.4 Oil Gas

5.4.1 Overview

5.4.2 Global Oil Gas Low voltage cable market, 2014 2022 (USD Billion)

5.5 Industrial

5.5.1 Overview

5.5.2 Global Industrial Low voltage cable market, 2014 2022 (USD Billion)

5.6 Renewable Others

5.6.1 Overview

5.6.2 Global Renewable Others Low voltage cable market, 2014 2022 (USD Billion)

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 ABB Ltd

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Product Portfolio

8.1.4 Business Strategy

8.1.5 Recent Developments

8.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Product Portfolio

8.2.4 Business Strategy

8.2.5 Recent Developments

8.3 Nexans S.A

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Product Portfolio

8.3.4 Business Strategy

8.3.5 Recent Developments

8.4 Prysmian S.P.A

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Product Portfolio

8.4.4 Business Strategy

8.4.5 Recent Developments

8.5 Finolex Cables Limited

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Overview

8.5.3 Product Portfolio

8.5.4 Business Strategy

8.5.5 Recent Developments

8.6 General Cable

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Overview

8.6.3 Product Portfolio

8.6.4 Business Strategy

8.6.5 Recent Developments

8.7 NKT Cables

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Overview

8.7.3 Product Portfolio

8.7.4 Business Strategy

8.7.5 Recent Developments

8.8 Group GmbH

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Overview

8.8.3 Product Portfolio

8.8.4 Business Strategy

8.8.5 Recent Developments

8.9 Encore Wire

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Overview

8.9.3 Product Portfolio

8.9.4 Business Strategy

8.9.5 Recent Developments

8.10 Polycab Wires Pvt. Ltd

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Financial Overview

8.10.3 Product Portfolio

8.10.4 Business Strategy

8.10.5 Recent Developments

8.11 Bahra advanced cable manufacture Co. Ltd

8.11.1 Company Overview

8.11.2 Financial Overview

8.11.3 Product Portfolio

8.11.4 Business Strategy

8.11.5 Recent Developments

Continued…………………….

