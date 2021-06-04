Global Optical Fiber Market 2019- Growth Opportunities, Manufacturers Analysis, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Optical Fiber Market Overview :

Optical fiber refers to the medium and technology that is used to transmit information through a plastic or glass strand from one source to another. The information is transmitted through optical cables as rapid light pulses. The receiving end of a fiber optic transmission translates the light pulses into binary values. An optical fiber offers numerous advantages such as increased bandwidth, decreased size and weight, electromagnetic interference immunity, data security, electrical isolation, and others. These are used in communication applications, which include telecom, utility, community access television (CATV), military, and others and in non-communication applications such as sensor, fiber optic lighting, and others.

Growth in need for fast and improved networking and network services and increase in broadband connections in developing economies are anticipated to be the major drivers of the global optical fiber market. Moreover, rising demand for optical communication and sensing applications for different purposes, pressing demand for optical fiber cable (OFC) in the IT & telecom sector, increasing internet penetration, and surging adoption of fiber to the home (FTTH) connectivity are expected to drive the optical fiber industry growth. However, high installation cost and enhanced adoption of wireless communication systems are expected to impede the market growth.

Conversely, rise in government investments in fiber optic network cable (OFC network) infrastructures are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period. For instance, the Indian government has been investing in OFC network infrastructure to increase use and availability of internet across the country, which is in line with the government’s initiatives such as Digital India and Smart Cities Mission.

The global optical fiber market is categorized based on mode, type, industry vertical, and region. Depending on mode, the market is bifurcated into single mode and multi-mode. By type, it comprises glass optical fiber and plastic optical fiber. Based on industry vertical, it is segmented into telecom & IT, public sector, healthcare, energy & utilities, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Fujikura Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., The Prysmian Group, Finisar Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Nexans S.A., Reflex Photonics, Inc., and Tata Communications Ltd.

Key Benefits for Optical Fiber Market :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global optical fiber market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided.

Porter??s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global optical fiber industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global optical fiber market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Optical Fiber Market Key Market Segments :

BY MODE

Single Mode

Multi-Mode

BY MODE OF TRANSACTION

Glass Optical Fiber

Plastic Optical Fiber

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Telecom & IT

Public Sector

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Aerospace & Defense

Manufacturing

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Sweden

Germany

Spain

Russia

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Fujikura Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

The Prysmian Group

Finisar Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Nexans S.A.

Reflex Photonics, Inc.

Tata Communications Ltd.

