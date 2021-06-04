Global Over-the-top Market is estimated to reach $332.52 billion by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Over-the-top Market by Component (Solution and Services), Device Type (Smartphones, Smart TV’s, Laptops Desktops and Tablets, Gaming Consoles, Set-Top Box, and Others), Content Type (Video, Audio/VoIP, Games, Communication, and Others), Revenue Model (Subscription, Advertisement, Hybrid, and Others), User Type (Personal and Commercial), End User (Media & Entertainment, Education & Training, Health & Fitness, IT & Telecom, E-commerce, BFSI, Government, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Over-the-top Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Over-the-top services refer to movies and TV shows that are delivered directly to digital users and it does not require cable or satellite television subscription. OTT content can be directly downloaded and viewed on user’s demand. This type of content includes movies and TV services and is delivered directly over the Internet to connected devices such as PC, tablet, smartphone, and console. Presently, over-the-top services are at a relatively nascent stage and are widely accepted as a trending technology across the globe. The over-the-top market is projected to witness innovative and advance transformation, which enable the customers to access everything they want at a single space. The global OTT market size was valued at $97.43 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $332.52 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2018 to 2025.

The smartphone segment dominated the overall over-the-top market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to increase in adoption of smartphones to stream over-the-top services and growth in potential market for larger screen smartphones in developing economies. Also, the segment is expected to witness high growth rate in the upcoming years due to advent of affordable android-based smartphones, which have democratized online gaming and brought gameplay to millions of smartphone users.

The key players operating in the global over-the-top industry include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Netflix, Hulu, LLC, Google LLC, Apple Inc., Facebook, Telestra, Rakuten Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

The media & entertainment industry dominated the over-the-top market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to rise in numbers of digital-video consumers. This is expected to increase the demand of OTT services in media & entertainment industry. However, the IT & telecom industry is expected to witness highest CAGR in the OTT market forecast period due to the growth of over-the-top services in telecommunication industries for video calling, voice, and messaging services.

North America dominated the overall OTT market share in 2017, as the region is equipped with high broadband access as well as number of services, which have already moved on to providing several videos in HD and 4K. Also, new services such as AT&T, ESPN, Turner Sports and Crown Family Media Networks experienced strong traction in the U.S., which fuels the growth of the market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR as telecommunication providers offer OTT services with their data plans, which fuels the growth of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Solution

– Services

BY DEVICE TYPE

– Smartphones

– Smart TV’s

– Laptops Desktops and Tablets

– Gaming Consoles

– Set-Top Box

– others

BY CONTENT TYPE

– Video

– Audio/VoIP

– Games

– Communication

– Others

BY REVENUE MODEL

– Subscription

– Advertisement

– Hybrid

– Others

BY USER TYPE

– Personal

– Commercial

BY END USER

– Media & Entertainment

– Education & Training

– Health & Fitness

– IT & Telecom

– E-commerce

– BFSI

– Government

– Others



BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Amazon Web Services (AWS)

– Netflix

– Hulu, LLC

– Google LLC

– Apple Inc.

– Facebook

– Telestra

– Rakuten Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation

– Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Over-the-Top Market

3.2.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2. High bargaining power of buyer

3.2.3. Low-to-moderate threat of substitutes

3.2.4. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.2.5. High competitive rivalry

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Case Studies

3.4.1. Bonnier Corporation

3.4.2. Canal Digital

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growing OTT demand in developing regions

3.5.1.2. Rise of SVoD services in emerging markets

3.5.1.3. Expansion in the variety of contents

3.5.1.4. Growth in the demand of live streaming channels

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Lack of data network infrastructure

3.5.2.2. Latency issues

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Emergence of new OTT markets

3.5.3.2. New developments in OTT technology

CHAPTER 4: OVER-THE-TOP MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Solution

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Services

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: OVER-THE-TOP MARKET, BY DEVICE TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Smartphones

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Smart TV’s

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Laptops, Desktops, and Tablets

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. Gaming Consoles

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. Set-Top Box

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: OVER-THE-TOP MARKET, BY CONTENT TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Video

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Audio/ VoIP

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. Games

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. Communication

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis by country

Continue…



