Global Paraffin Inhibitors Market Revenue to Witness Rapid Growth in the Near Future

Global Paraffin Inhibitors Market Introduction

Paraffin inhibitors are polymers used to prevent the precipitation of paraffin from oil. Crude oil paraffin inhibitors alter the shape and size of wax crystals, thereby keeping them dispersed and preventing them from adhering to the surface. Deposition of paraffin, which happens naturally in crude oil, can pose serious challenges during production, transportation and storage. A number of factors affect the precipitation of paraffin, some of them include temperature, cooling rate of the storage tanks and pipelines, etc. Paraffin inhibitors are essentially the chemicals that prevent the deposition of paraffin in storage tanks and pipelines and prevent paraffin induced blockage. Paraffin inhibitors can be used for different varieties of crude oil. The particles remain dispersed and are flown back into the oil. The wastage, thus, is minimized and the additional waste disposal cost is also saved. Owing to such benefits associated with them, the market for paraffin inhibitors is anticipated to expand at a sustainable CAGR over the forecast period of 2017–2027.

Global Paraffin Inhibitors Market Dynamics

There is an increasing need to improve the flow of crude oil flow preventing blockages and reducing the wastage of oil caused due to deposition of paraffin from oil and this is one of the prime factors driving the paraffin inhibitors market. Moreover, the downtime for the flow of oil can also be reduced with the help of these inhibitors. With increase in oil exploration and production activities worldwide, the global paraffin inhibitors market is foreseen to remain lucrative over the span of next ten years. The use of paraffin inhibitors has led to decrease in energy costs and has also managed to reduce the wear and tear of equipment. Moreover, paraffin inhibitors also prevent the deposition of sludge at the bottom of the tank. Thus, the use of paraffin inhibitors reduces operational issues and maximizes hydrocarbon production. All of these factors are expected to affect the market positively in years to come.

The time of application of paraffin inhibitors plays a very crucial role. If paraffin inhibitors are added before the oil is cooled to a particular temperature, the paraffin inhibitors induce the formation of agglomerates as the stability of the colloidal solution is disturbed. Thus, proper management of technicalities and complexities associated with their application is needed to be taken care of for the effective use of paraffin inhibitors. The manufacturers have managed to develop such paraffin inhibitors that can work at low temperature conditions such as subsea umbilical and cold climates. Efforts are being made to produce such paraffin inhibitors that can prevent deposition under extreme environmental conditions.

Global Paraffin Inhibitors Market Segmentation

The global market for paraffin inhibitors can be segmented on the basis of application and region.

On the basis of application, the global paraffin inhibitors market can be segmented into:

Exploration and drilling

Storage

Transportation (Pipelines)

Global Paraffin Inhibitors Market Regional Outlook

North America holds a significant share in the global paraffin inhibitors market and is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period, 2017-2027. This can be attributed to increasing technological advancements and development of unconventional methods for the production of oil which has shown rising demand for paraffin inhibitors. Western Europe also holds a significant share in the global paraffin inhibitors market. Asia Pacific and Japan are also anticipated to represent good signs of growth over the forecast period. Awareness about the product benefits is expected to play a crucial role in the market development in the region. Middle East and Africa is expected to expand at a significant CAGR owing to the large oil and petrochemical base industries in the region.

Global Paraffin Inhibitors Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global paraffin inhibitors market are: BASF SE, NALCO, Halliburton, Evonik Industries AG, Croda International Plc, Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes Incorporated, GE Corporation, Clariant, AkzoNobel N.V, Zirax Limited, Refinery Specialties, Inc., Dorf ketal Chemicals, etc.

