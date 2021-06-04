Global Silicon Carbide Foam Market to Record Rise in Incremental Opportunity During the Forecast Period

Global Silicon Carbide Foam Market Introduction:

The ‘Silicon Carbide Foam market’ study ,developed by Persistence Market Research, encompasses valuable information relating to the profitability prospects, growth dynamics, market size, market share forecast, and revenue estimations. The study descriptively charts out the competitive dashboard comprising of eminent players commanding a hefty chunk of the global market share, in consort with their portfolios & business strategies.

Silicon carbide foam is open-celled, porous structure made by interconnecting the ceramic ligament lattice. Silicon carbide foam structure has low flow resistance, large surface area, and high void volume. Silicon carbide foam is thermally and electrically conductive, thermal and fractures shock resistant, strong, and lightweight material. Silicon carbide foam market registers significant growth rate, owing to increasing utilization of silicon carbide in electrochemical processes which require fluid flow and low electrical resistance. North America silicon carbide foam market is expected to contribute for major revenue share, attributed to growing semiconductor industry across the region.

Global Silicon Carbide Foam Market Dynamics:

The growth of the global silicon carbide foam market is driven by growing high heat foam market, defense industry, aerospace industry, and semiconductor industry. Moreover, increasing awareness of using foam insulation for the environmental benefits also fueling the global silicon carbide foam market. The advantages of silicon carbide over other ceramics including high electrical and thermal conductivity, lightweight, low thermal expansion, low flow resistance, resistance to corrosion, scratches and wear, high filtration efficiency, and high hardness, which is fueling the demand for global silicon carbide foam market. However, instability in the prices of petrochemicals, which are used in the production of silicon carbide foam restraining the silicon carbide foam market across the globe. The company operates in the silicon carbide foam market can increase its share in the global silicon carbide foam market by increasing their investment in Asia-Pacific region.

Global Silicon Carbide Foam Market Segmentation:

The global silicon carbide foam market is segmented on the basis of application, end-use, and region. Based on application, the global silicon carbide foam market is further classified into electromagnetic radiation absorbers, gas diffusers, rocket nozzles, heat shielding elements, high-temperature filters, heat exchangers, porous electrodes, and composite panels. Among which, heat shielding elements segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global silicon carbide foam market. By end-use, the global silicon carbide foam market segmented into defense, aerospace, semiconductor industries, and others. Among these, semiconductor industries segment is growing at a substantial CAGR in global silicon carbide foam market with relatively high volume share over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global silicon carbide foam market is segmented into:

Electromagnetic Radiation Absorbers

Gas Diffusers

Rocket Nozzles

Heat Shielding Elements

High-Temperature Filters

Heat Exchangers

Porous Electrodes

Composite Panels

Based on end-use, the global silicon carbide foam market is segmented into:

Defense

Aerospace

Semiconductor Industries

Others

Global Silicon Carbide Foam Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of geographies, the global silicon carbide foam market is segmented into seven regions — North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific except Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, North America and Western Europe account for a relatively high share of the silicon carbide foam market in terms of value, attributed to the growing aerospace industry across the regions. Eastern Europe and Japan also accounts for significant value share in the global silicon carbide foam market, owing to high technological advancement in the regions. The Asia-Pacific is expected to register relatively high growth in the global silicon carbide foam market over the forecast period, owing to rapid rate of advancement in the manufacturing of silicon carbide foam across the region, particularly in country such as China. The developing economy such as Middle East Africa and Latin America have a moderate growth in the global silicon carbide foam market, attributed to growing automotive industry in the regions. Overall, the outlook for the global silicon carbide foam market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

Global Silicon Carbide Foam Market Player:

Few players in the global silicon carbide foam market include Evonik Industries, Waker Chemie AG, BASF SE, Ube Industries, Ltd., Sinoyqx, and Rogers Corporation.