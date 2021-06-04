Gluten Free Foods Beverages Market Size | Industry Analysis, Key Findings, Share, by Service Type, Research, Size, Review, Deployment, Revenue, Production Value till 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) announces a new release on the Global Gluten-Free Beverages Market. The report takes a close look at various aspects affecting the performance of the Global Gluten-Free Beverages Market and presents a comprehensive picture of the market’s present prospects and growth potential over the 2018-2023 forecast period.

Gluten is a compound found in grain and grain derivatives. In recent years, gluten has been vilified in the food and beverages sector as being harmful to gut health and a potential allergen. Several people face allergies and related complications upon the consumption of gluten. Gluten is also a contributor to celiac disease, the prevalence of which has grown at an alarming rate in the Western world over the last few decades. As a result, gluten-free foods and beverages have become a major part of the food and beverage industry, especially in developed Western countries, in recent years. The growing demand for gluten-free products is likely to become a prominent feature of the global food and beverage industry in the coming years.

Get a Free Sample of This [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1295

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global gluten-free beverages market include

WhiteWave Foods

PepsiCo Inc.

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

The Dannon Company Inc.

Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Döhler GmbH

Koninklijke DSM NV

Segmental Analysis:

The global gluten-free beverages market has been segmented by type, packaging material, and distribution channel.

On the Basis of Type, the global gluten-free beverages market has been segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic beverages currently dominate the global gluten-free beverages market. However, alcoholic beverages such as beer contain a significant amount of gluten. As a result, developing gluten-free variants of such popular beverages is likely to be a major objective for key players in the gluten-free beverages market in the coming years. This is likely to drive the alcoholic segment of the global gluten-free beverages market over the forecast period.

By Packaging Material, the gluten-free beverages market is segmented into plastic, paper, metal, and others. Of these, plastic is likely to remain the material of choice in the gluten-free beverages market over the forecast period due to its cheap production costs, easy availability, and ease of storage and transportation.

By Distribution Channel, store-based distribution currently dominates the global gluten-free beverages market, as the conventional store-based distribution system for food and beverages has been followed by gluten-free beverage manufacturers. However, with the increasing ease of storage and transportation of gluten-free beverages, many brands are launching online shopping portals for their own brands or partnering with ecommerce giants to sell their products online. As a result, non-store-based distribution is likely to exhibit the highest growth rate in the global gluten-free beverages market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Gluten-Free Beverages Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the world on the basis of geography.

North America currently dominates the global gluten-free beverage market due to the widespread presence of celiac disease and the growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of gluten-free products in combating the same. The widespread availability of gluten-free beverages in North America, due to the presence of a strong retail supply chain and high awareness about gluten-free products, is likely to ensure North America’s dominance in the global gluten-free beverages market over the forecast period. The U.S. is likely to play a dominant role in the development of the gluten-free beverages market in North America over the forecast period, being the leading consumer of gluten-free products in the world.

APAC could emerge as a significant regional market for gluten-free beverages over the forecast period due to the growing awareness among consumers in countries such as China, India, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, and Korea.