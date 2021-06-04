Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market thriving Worldwide | key players involved are BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Akzo Noble N.V., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd, Kemira OYJ

Green chelates/Natural chelating agents are biodegradable materials mainly used for washing or cleaning. These materials are primarily used in Laundry, surface care, detergents, and homecare. Common chelating agents are poorly biodegradable and there are concerns about their environmental effects. Heavy metals, which are very toxic for water and soil are used in these. Therefore, biotechnological approaches and computational tools are used to produce green chelating agents. The main area of application for this market is cleaning, which can be categorized into industrial cleaning and household cleaning. Industrial cleaning involves mechanical dishwashing, equipment cleaning, and others, where green chelates/natural chelating agents are used for the removal of metal ions. Household cleaning includes automatic dishwashing, laundry detergents, hand dishwashing, and surface cleaning.

Download PDF Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/1626

The green chelates/natural chelating agents market develops rapidly as manufacturing industries turn towards exploiting their skills to find new, greener designs that are as effective as the toxic chelating agents with minimal adverse impact on environment. Demand for green chelates/natural chelating agents is witnessing upsurge mainly due to stringent environment and water protection regulations to reduce the environmental impact of hazardous chemicals. Developed economies such as US, Canada, Germany, Netherland, and France are the major developing regions for this market. Synthesis of new biodegradable agents are open research fields with immense opportunities for further development in the area of chelation technology.

The report segments the green chelates/natural chelating agents market on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into sodium gluconate, ethylenediamine-N,-N’-disuccinic acid, L-glutamic acid N-N-diacetic acid, methyl glycindiacetic acid, and others. As per application, the market is classified into cleaning, water treatment, agriculture, personal care, food & beverages, and others. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the foresaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In a recent research, it is found that Fulvic acid penetrate leaves, roots, and stems, which makes it an excellent natural chelating agent, thus, when mixed with biostimulants, liquid fertilizers or pesticides, it helps them to enter the plant. Molasses too works as a green chelating agent to supply the nutrients of soil easily to plants.

Make an Enquiry before Buy @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1626

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Akzo Noble N.V., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd, Kemira OYJ, Innospec, Anil Bioplus Ltd, Jungbuzlauer, VAN Iperen Bv, and Adob Sp. Z O.O. Sp. K., is also provided in this report.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global green chelates/natural chelating agents market.

Geographically, the green chelates/natural chelating agents market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In-depth country analysis in each of the geographic region is also included in the report.

This study evaluates competitive landscape and value chain to understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

The projections in this report are made by analysing the current trends and future market potential from 2014 to 2022 in terms of value and volume.

Exhaustive analysis of the global green chelates/natural chelating agents market by type helps understand the components that are currently being used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework

Access Full Summery @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-chelating-agent-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small- & medium-scale enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one-stop solution right from data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company applies client’s insight on the factors such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligence support to help clients transform into a prominent business firm.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-114

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1⟨855⟩550-5975