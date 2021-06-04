Growth of Practoscopes Market Projected to Amplify During 2017 – 2025

Practoscope is a medical instrument which is used to examine the anal cavity, sigmoid colon or rectum. A proctoscope is a lubricated instrument which is approximately 15 cm or 5inches long, rigid, short, straight, hollow tube like spectrum which has a mounted, small light bulb at the end. A proctoscope is used for visual inspection of the anal cavity and the procedure is known as proctoscopy. This procedure is generally done to inspect for rectal polyps or hemorrhoids. Hemorrhoids or “Piles” are the swollen veins, which are similar to varicose veins located inside the anus and lower rectum. Depends on the location, hemorrhoids consist three types which includes internal hemorrhoids, external hemorrhoids and thrombosed hemorrhoids. The general reason of the hemorrhoids is a buildup pressure in lower rectum which can affect the blood flow and this make the veins swollen. The other reason includes the people who stand or sit for long section of time are at greater risk of having hemorrhoids. Sigmoidoscope and colonoscope are the similar instruments which are used to visualize more proximal parts of the colon. Sigmoidoscope used in the diagnosis of ulcers, abnormal cells, polyps and cancer. While colonoscope used in the diagnosis of various diseases such as colon cancer, diverticular disease and inflammatory bowel diseases.

The global market of practoscope is driven by the increasing incidence of hemorrhoids due to rising prevalence of obesity, chronic diarrhea or constipation, low-fiber diet, during pregnancy in women and anal intercourse. Changes in lifestyle will increase the prevalence of hemorrhoids which will ultimately upsurge growth of the global practoscopes market. The home treatment, lack of experience in using these advanced technology act as a restraint to the market. Besides that lack of awareness of people regarding the treatment of hemorrhoids will hamper the growth of this market.

The global practoscope market is classified on the basis of procedure types and end user.

Global Practoscope Market is segmented, by Application-

Endoscopy

Anoscopy

Hemorrhoids

Rubber band ligation

Rectal dilator

Global Practoscope Market is segmented, by Types-

Disposable Practoscopes

Reusable Practoscopes

Fibre Optic Practoscopes

Global Pracroscope Market is segmented, by End User-

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Clinics

The increasing investment by the hospital facilities and government for better healthcare is expected to drive the market. The companies are engrossed on introducing the products with inventive technology. The practoscopes market is classified by application, types and end user. In terms of application the global practoscopes market is segmented into endoscopy, anoscopy, hemorrhoids, rubber band ligation and rectal dilator. There are variety of practoscopes are available in the market such as disposable, reusable and fibre optic practoscopes. Reusable practoscopes are expected to gain the greater market value share than disposable practoscopes. Fibre optic proctoscopes are the most comfortable instrument which cause less discomfort to the patient. By end user, practoscopes market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialized clinics. Among all end user, hospitals are expected to gain maximum value share over the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, surgical retractor market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the surgical retractors market due to the advent of new technologies and favorable reimbursement scenario for surgical procedures in this region. This market is then followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the key players across the value chain of practoscope market are AneticAid, Purple Surgical Manufacturing, Richard Wolf GmbH, HEINE USA LTD., Faromed GmbH Medizintechnik, Parburch Medical Developments Ltd and PAULDRACH medical GmbH etc.

