Healthcare Furniture Market 2024: Global Demand, Key Players, Overview, Supply and Consumption Analysis

About Healthcare Furniture

Healthcare Furniture is the Furniture specially designed for healthcare use. Healthcare furniture along with modern medical equipment have important role to play in health care. They not only help surgeons to perform the critical surgery with utmost safety of patient, but also make patients feel comfortable during their stay in hospital or the surgery/post-surgery as well.

Healthcare Furniture Market Key Players:

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Haworth Inc

Hill-Rom

Stryker

Wieland

TMC Furniture

Knoll

MedViron

Flexsteel

Norix Group

Healthcare Furniture Market Types:

Bed

Chair

Cabinet

Other Healthcare Furniture Market Applications:

Hospital

Home

Healthcare Furniture Market Applications:

The Healthcare Furniture market is very concentrated market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 85% of the total revenue in 2016.

With increased focus on urbanization, the Healthcare Furniture market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years.

The worldwide market for Healthcare Furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.