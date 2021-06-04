Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
How Particle Size Analysis Market 2019-2024 Will Affect the Market Share, CAGR Status, Future Trends, Economy, and Forecast?

Press Release

Particle Size Analysis

The “Particle Size Analysis Market” research report provides a complete study about Particle Size Analysis industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Particle Size Analysis market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

  • Particle size analysis, particle size measurement, or simply particle sizing is the collective name of the technical procedures or laboratory techniques that determine the size range, and/or the average, or mean size of the particles in a powder or liquid sample. Particle size analysis is part of particle science and its determination is carried out generally in particle technology laboratories.

    Market Overview:

  • The particle size analysis market was valued at USD 325.6 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 437 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.1%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). Immense support from government organizations to strengthen their domestic pharmaceutical markets is expected to boost the demand form this sector. For example, China is planning to establish several data centers exclusively to serve the medical research proposes, facilitating the exchange of precious clinical trial data over the public domain.
  • Nanomaterials are finding major applications across various industries. Initially, they found major applications in the healthcare, cosmetics, and manufacturing industries. However, increasing advancements in nanotechnology are creating opportunities for nanoparticles in other industries as well.
  • Although particle size analysis equipment for legacy procedures, like sedimentation and sieving, is considerably low, the modern portable and compact equipment are often costly. Especially the probe equipment used in in-line techniques, which are in high demand in the industrial sector, are both costly for initial purchase and also to maintain.
  • Particle size analysis plays a key role in the manufacturing of carbon fiber components. Single wall carbon nanotubes are often subjected to dynamic light scattering (DLS) technology to assess if the required strength of the material could be drawn from a batch of carbon nanotubes.

    Particle Size Analysis Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Horiba Ltd.
  • Malvern Panalytical Ltd.
  • Beckman Coulter Inc.
  • Izon Science Limited
  • Microtrac Inc.
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Sympatec GmbH
  • Micromeritics Instruments Corporation

    Particle Size Analysis Market Historic Data (2014-2018):

    • Industry Trends: Global Revenue, Outlook, and Status.
    • Competitive Landscape: Development Trends, By Major Key Manufacturers.
    • Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Size and Share, Current Market Situation Analysis.
    • Segmentation Analysis: By Types & Applications, By key Drivers, By Regions/ Geography.
    • Sales Revenue: Growth Rate, Market Share, Current Industry Analysis, Cost and Price Analysis.

    Particle Size Analysis Market Forecast (2019-2024):

    • Market Size Forecast: By Applications/End Users, Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Geographical Area.
    • Key Data (Revenue): Market Size, Market Share, Business Growth, Product Sales Price.

    Reason to Buy Particle Size Analysis Market Report:

    • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Global Particle Size Analysis Market.
    • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
    • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Particle Size Analysis , thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
    • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
    • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
    • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

