Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market 2024 by Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Application

About Human Coagulation Factor VIII:

Human Coagulation Factor VIII is an essential blood-clotting protein, also known as anti-hemophilic factor (AHF). In humans, factor VIII is encoded by the F8 gene, defects in this gene results in hemophilia A.

Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Key Players:

Shire (Baxter)

Bayer

CSL

Pfizer

Grifols

Biogen

Octapharma

NovoNordisk

Greencross

Kedrion

BPL

Hualan Bio

RAAS Human Coagulation Factor VIII market is a growing market into the Pharma & Healthcare sector at present years. The Human Coagulation Factor VIII has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Types:

Recombinant Factor VIII

Plasma-derived Factor VIII Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Applications:

Hemophilia A

Spontanous / Trauma

Surgical

Other Scope of the Report:

North America is the largest consumption market of Human Coagulation Factor VIII, with sales market share nearly 46%. And the production market share of Human Coagulation Factor VIII is 58%. The manufacturers of Human Coagulation Factor VIII in North America have big and medium scale.

The second place is Europe, following North America with the sales market share of 36% and the production market share over 28%. Many European players have plants in USA due to rich plasma source. So there are a large number of Human Coagulation Factor VIIIs for import from other regions.

Asia is another important market of Human Coagulation Factor VIII, enjoying 10% production market share and 11% sales market share. Especially in China, the sales and price of Factor VIII are controlled by country, and the price in China is different from other regions.

Main players are from USA and Europe, like Baxter, Bayer, and they have many plants in other regions. China also can supply Human Coagulation Factor VIII, but the products are mainly consumed in China.

Market competition is intense. Baxter, Bayer, CSL, Pfizer, Grifols, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and hold key technologies, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.

The worldwide market for Human Coagulation Factor VIII is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 8770 million US$ in 2024, from 7440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.