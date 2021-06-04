Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Treatment Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2017 – 2025
Idiopathic intracranial hypertension is characterized by a buildup of the cerebrospinal fluid causing increase in the blood volume in vessels surrounding the brain and increase in brain swelling. The increase in salt intake causes water retention in the body together with fat adding on to the calories thereby hindering the weight loss usually advised. Intracranial hypertension can also cause problem with body temperature control when there is overexposure to the sun and its heat.
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints
According to National Institute of Health, idiopathic intracranial hypertension affects around 100,000 and the number is still rising owing to the increasing number of obese and overweight people. Idiopathic intracranial hypertension is most commonly found in women between ages 20 to 50 and affects only 5% men. There is a tremendous growth in obesity owing to the sedentary life style, unhealthy eating habits and lack of physical activity. According to the American Heart Association, nearly 70% of the Americans are either overweight or obese. Maintaining a healthy weight can help in reducing the chances of occurrence of idiopathic intracranial hypertension.
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Treatment Market: Segmentation
On the basis of treatment type, the idiopathic intracranial hypertension treatment market can be segmented as:
- Drug Therapy
- Acetazolamide
- Methazolamide
- Furosemide
- Topiramate
- Others
- Tricyclic anti-depressants
- Beta-blockers
- Calcium-channel blockers
- Surgery
- Optic nerve fenestration
- Neurosurgical shunts
- Cerebrospinal stenting
On the basis of end-user, the idiopathic intracranial hypertension treatment market can be segmented as:
- Hospital
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Treatment Market: Overview
Idiopathic intracranial hypertension is also known by the name of benign intracranial hypertension or pseudotumor cerebri. Idiopathic intracranial hypertension is characterized by increased intracranial pressure in the absence of a tumor or other diseases. The main symptoms are stroke-like headache, nausea, and vomiting, as well as pulsatile tinnitus, double vision and other visual symptoms. Idiopathic intracranial hypertension is most commonly found in women and can be diagnosed using a brain scan or a lumbar puncture. The most common symptom of idiopathic intracranial hypertension is headache which is worse in the morning and throbbing in nature. Coughing and sneezing follows by activities that can increase the intracranial pressure.
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook
In terms of geography, idiopathic intracranial hypertension treatment market has been divided into five regions including North- America, Asia- Pacific, Middle-East & Africa, Latin America and Europe. North America dominated the global idiopathic intracranial hypertension treatment market owing to the increasing incidences of idiopathic intracranial hypertension treatment. Moreover, over the past few years there has been a considerable rise in the number of research undertaken and the funding received by the academic institutes. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region with due to the presence of obese population along with the rising disposable income.
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Treatment Market: Key Market Participants
Some of the idiopathic intracranial hypertension treatment market participants are Avkare, Inc, FDC, Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, Janssen – Cilag Pharmaceuticals SA, Lannett Company, Inc., Medtronic, MercuryPharma, Nostrum Laboratories Inc, Novast Holdings Ltd., Sanofi, SGPharma Pvt. Ltd., Sophysa, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, West-Ward Pharmaceutical and Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
