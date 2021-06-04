In-Flight Catering Service Market: New Developments helps to grow market opportunities & forecast until 2026

A fresh report titled “In-Flight Catering Service Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for In-Flight Catering Service Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

In-flight catering service or airline catering is a service provided by companies during air travel to the passengers. In-flight catering is a very critical part of the airline business, especially for the network carriers that offer long haul (long distance) service. Meal design and meal planning are important process of in-flight catering service. According to International Air Transportation Association (IATA), catering planning and operation are important. For instance, a large-scale flight catering production unit may employ over 800 staff to produce as many as 25,000 meals per day during peak periods. A large international airline company may have hundreds of takeoffs and landings every day from just their main hub. These facts and others like them make flight catering unlike any other sector of the catering industry.

Airlines were becoming aware regarding the importance of the in-flight service, and introduced custom-built galleys, complete with water boilers, hot cups, and flasks. Developments also took place to ensure that tray equipment, such as cups, plates, cutlery, and glassware, were light weight and can be stored in confine space. Internet technology has permitted advances in the interfacing of airlines, caterers, and suppliers with a comprehensive e-commerce-based system. The launch of eLSG.SKYCHEFS and e-gatematrix in 2001 has enabled the world’s two largest flight caterers assist in areas of equipment management, procurement, and basic information dissemination. Airlines can then work with caterers and suppliers on food service, scheduling, menu specifications, meal ordering, and other functions. Ordering a meal is not a problem. Cathy Pacific Airways and Virgin Atlantic offer passengers in-flight e-mail and intranet services across their entire fleet. Airlines are also responding to the global market by the larger carriers forming partnerships and alliances to rationalize services and peripheral activities.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization there has been a dramatic growth in the aviation industry over the last two decades with rise in number of passengers from 1.467 billion in 1998 to 3.979 billion in 2017. Airlines are ramping up to serve more passengers by modernizing their fleets and adding buying new generation aircraft that are more fuel-efficient and also by becoming more sophisticated retailers to compete with low-cost rivals while maintaining healthy profitability. Thus, this growth in the aviation industry is expected to boost the number of airline passenger and thus led to growth of inflight catering service market. The aviation sector is experiencing rapid growth worldwide owing to booming tourism industries, lower air fares, and the push for greater connectivity in an increasingly globalized economy. Middle-class expansion has also spurred growth in air travel, as more people are able to afford flights for holidays or business-related travel. The growth of low-cost airline is mainly driven by cheaper rate compared to other airlines (full service or traditional airline). The growth of the low-cost airline is attributed to the rise in economic activity, ease of travel, travel & tourism industry, and consumers’ preference for low-cost service along with non-stop and frequent services. In addition, rise in purchasing power of middle class especially in the developing regions has fueled the low-cost airline market growth. This low-cost airline does not include food in the air ticket price thus hampering the in-flight catering service market growth.

The global In-Flight catering service market is segmented based on aircraft class, flight type, and food type. Depending on aircraft class, the In-Flight catering service market is classified into economy class, business class, and first class. The flight type segment comprises full service and low cost. Based on food type, the In-Flight catering service market is classified into meals, bakery and confectionary, beverages, others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, The Netherlands, Turkey, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and rest of LAMEA).

The key players profiled in this report include Gategroup, Newrest Group International S.A.S, LSG Sky Chefs, Do & Co, Emirates Flight Catering, SATS Limited, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, Flying food Group LLC, Saudi Airlines Catering Company, and Royal In-Flight Catering.

Other players in the industries are Journey Group Plc, On Air Dining, KLM Catering Services Schiphol, Air Fayre, Servair, LSG Lufthansa Service Holding, Abby’s Catering, AAS Catering, LSG Lufthansa Service Holding, ANA Catering Service, TajSATS Air Catering Limited, and Brahim’s SATS Food Services.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current in-flight catering service market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global in-flight catering service market from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their in-flight catering service market share.

– Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the in-flight catering service market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing in-flight catering service market opportunities.

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

– Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

– The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global in-flight catering service market, key players, market segments, fish types, and growth strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Aircraft Class

– Economy Class

– Business Class

– First Class

By Flight Type

– Full Service

– Low Cost

By Food Type

– Meals

– Bakery and Confectionary

– Beverages

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– The Netherlands

– Turkey

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

– United Emirates

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter’s five force analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitution

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in number of international and domestic air passengers

3.4.1.2. Growth in the aviation industry

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Retail on board and personal in-flight chefs

3.4.2.2. Growth in low cost airline market

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Innovation in food technologies

3.4.3.2. Government initiatives for sustainable air connectivity growth

3.5. Market player positioning, 2018

CHAPTER 4: IN-FLIGHT CATERING SERVICE MARKET, BY AIRCRAFT CLASS

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Economy Class

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis by Region

4.3. Business Class

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis by Region

4.4. First Class

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis by Region

CHAPTER 5: IN-FLIGHT CATERING SERVICE MARKET, BY FLIGHT TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Full Service

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis by Region

5.3. Low Cost

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis by Region

Continue…

