India Nutritional Supplement Market Growth Drivers, Developments, Technology and Future Trends 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Nutritional Supplement Market in India (2018-2023)” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the India and regional/market. The India Nutritional Supplement market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Nutrition supplements are substances that provide adequate amounts of essential nutrients required for the better functioning of human bodies. It contains vitamins, proteins, herbs, meal supplements, sports nutrition and other related products that are used to improve the nutritional content of the diet. They are added to the diet to boost overall health and energy, provide support to the immune system and reduce the risk of illness. The Indian nutritional supplement market is expected to reach USD 6.24 Bn by 2023 growing at a significant CAGR of 16%. India is an ideal location for manufacturing of nutritional supplement products because of the availability of natural products, good quality fruits and vegetables, and world-class research and development (R&D) facilities. With India set to become the most populated country in the world, there exists a vast potential in this market due to an increasing consumer base as well as rise in disposable income.

Request for [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3237

The Indian nutritional supplement market is classified by type of ingredients and by type of end users. By type of ingredients, it is further sub-classified into vitamin, protein, amino acid, enzyme and botanical supplement. By type of end users, it is further classified into infants and adults. Botanicals supplement grab the highest market revenue among nutritional ingredients due to extensive use of herbal medicines in the everyday diet.

Key growth factors

Increasing awareness regarding nutritional care and access to information, rise in disposable income, hectic lifestyles, growth in organized retail and e-commerce, leading to the accessibility of the nutritional products in the market, and the use of traditional herbal medicines are some of the key growth factors in the Indian nutritional supplement market.

Threats and key players

Lack of proper standardisation has been a significant challenge in the market and has resulted in the offerings of the products which are not up to quality standards. Other factors such as counterfeit products and high cost of raw materials are some of the challenges present in the Indian nutritional supplement market. The key players operating in the dietary supplement market are Amway Corporation, Himalaya, Dabur, GlaxoSmithKline, Herbalife Nutritionals and Danone Nutricia.

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/nutritional-supplement-market

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1 Market scope and segmentation

1.2 Key questions answered in this study

1.3 Executive summary

Chapter 2: Nutritional supplement market in India – market overview

2.1. India market overview – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography-wise market revenue (USD)

2.2. India – market drivers and challenges

2.3. Value chain analysis – nutritional supplement market in India

2.4. Porter’s five forces analysis

Chapter 3. Nutritional supplement market in India – by type of ingredients

3.1. Vitamin supplements- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.2. Protein supplements – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. Amino acid supplements – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.4. Enzyme supplements- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. Botanical supplements – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 4. Nutritional supplement market in India – by type of end users

4.1. Supplements for infants – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.2. Supplements for adults – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 5: Competitive landscape

5.1. Amway Corporation

5.1.a. Company snapshot

5.1.b. Product offerings

5.1.c. Growth strategies

5.1.d. Initiatives

5.1.e. Geographical presence

5.1.f. Key numbers

5.2. Himalaya Drug Company

5.3. Dabur

5.4. GlaxoSmithKline

5.5. Herbalife Nutritionals

5.6. Danone Nutricia

Chapter 6: Conclusion

Chapter 7: Appendix

7.1. List of tables

7.2. Assumptions

7.3. Research and methodology

7.4. About Netscribes Inc.

[email protected]…..

Check For [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3237

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

Telephone: +1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Follow us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In