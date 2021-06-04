India Polyacrylamide Copolymer Market Comprehensive & Growth Potential In The Future

Polyacrylamide Copolymer Market

BASF, Nippon Shokubai, Sumitomo Seika, Evonik, Lg Chemicals, Sanyo Chemicals and Dow Chemical’s Corporation among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Polyacrylamide Copolymer Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Overview

Polyacrylamide Copolymer plays a fundamental role in the wastewater management; as a result, the increasing environmental concerns for the water management enhance the usage of Polyacrylamide Copolymer. In the coming years, rising awareness about wastewater treatment and the increasing growth and development of flocculants and coagulants market is assessed to drive the India polyacrylamide market. Ionic properties of polyacrylamide make it a perfect and flocculating and coagulating agent. Polyacrylamide is utilized for essential sewage treatment as a solid and liquid separator in city wastewater treatment.

Fast development in wet shale gas and shale gas production is another variable moving the market. Polyacrylamide is utilized as erosion or friction reducer/drag reducer to diminish frictional pressure losses. Increasing investments in exceptional resources, for example, shale gas is anticipated to further drive the demand for polyacrylamide utilized as a part of oil and gas applications. Growth and development in mining activities is liable to be another key element expanding the India polyacrylamide copolymer market. Recent expansion in the mining part is expected to push the demand for India polyacrylamide copolymer. The negative health effects pertaining to this exposure is projected to be a major restraining factor for the India polyacrylamide copolymer market.

Polyacrylamide Copolymer Market Analysis

Indian Polyacrylamide Copolymer market is estimated to grow with incremental growth rate of the world market. Globally, India ranks at significant level in exports of Polyacrylamide Copolymer. Regionally, western India has been the dominant region contributing approx. 50% to the Gross Value Added (GVA) for the Polyacrylamide Copolymer sector.

Several initiatives taken by Government of India will support the growth of chemical industry in India. One of such initiative is ‘Make in India’. This initiative is expected to foster growth in Indian Polyacrylamide Copolymer market by allowing duty rationalization for skill development, feedstock, improving infrastructure and tax incentives for R&D investments. Approval of the GST bill is another key reform which is expected to lower logistics cost by 10-15% and create a unified market across the country. The launch of Single Window Interface for Facilitating Trade (SWIFT) by government would help importers or exporters to file a common integrated declaration, instead of 9 forms across 6 agencies.

Competitive Landscape

The report analyses the degree of competition among the industry players as well as industry growth and market scenario in India and the world. The Indian polyacrylamide copolymer market is at a growing stage, which represents moderate stats in terms of market value and overall volume. Over the past few years, polyacrylamide copolymer market has witnessed healthy demand from end use industries such as water treatment, paper making and oil & gas. Globally market for polyacrylamide copolymer is fragmented and it is moving towards growth expansion by specifically adopting partnership, expansion and joint-venture strategies and product launch strategies.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

Kemira Oyj announced it has reached two milestones in the execution of its long-term growth path. Kemira signed a licensing agreement with geographical exclusivity with Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. for acrylamide manufacturing technology, and has completed a substantial capacity expansion for three sites in North America, increasing its manufacturing capacity by 60%. This will strengthen Kemira’s polymer product line globally. Polymers are core to Kemira’s water technology platform and also play a significant role in growing applications like water reuse, wastewater treatment, rheology control and shale fracturing. The exclusive licensing agreement for acrylamide manufacturing technology signed with Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. enables Kemira to produce high-quality acrylamide monomer. Acrylamide is the key building block for polymers used in applications in the paper, oil, gas, and mining industries and in municipal water treatment. The proprietary acrylamide bio-process uses bio-catalysts, which reduce energy requirements in the manufacturing process when compared to using traditional copper catalysts.

