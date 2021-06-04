InGaAs Camera Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027 – Key Companies Albis Optoelectronics, Allied Vision Technologies, First Sensor, FLIR Systems, Hamamatsu, Jenoptik and Laser Components

InGaAs cameras are used for several infrared (IR) applications including, IR reflectography, laser beam measurement, Si wafer inspection, and PV evaluation by diverse industry verticals. These cameras are made of gallium, arsenic, and indium. Also, they are used in waste recycling and food sorting. These cameras are used to take out extraneous vegetable matter as well as foreign materials from fresh vegetables for the purpose of food safety. Moreover, they are extensively used in military & defense sector owing to their features including small, uncooled, target recognition, high quality night vision, lightweight design, attached covert eye-safe lasers, and sensitivity to nightglows.

Technological advancements as well as rapid adoption of automation in several industrial applications are the key factors fueling the growth of InGaAs camera market. Adoption of automation systems and robotics helps the companies to enhance productivity and efficiency by reducing errors. Also, technological advancements including larger image formats and better pixel yields, smaller pixel sizes, high sensitivity, lowest noise imaging material, advanced digital array, as well as compact size are propelling the growth of the InGaAs camera market worldwide. However, strict import and export regulations on InGaAs cameras can be a restraining factor to the growth of InGaAs camera market.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Albis Optoelectronics

2. Allied Vision Technologies

3. First Sensor

4. FLIR Systems

5. Hamamatsu

6. Jenoptik

7. Laser Components

8. Lumentum Holdings

9. Luna Innovations

10. Xenics

InGaAs Camera Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis. Market estimation and forecasts are presented for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

