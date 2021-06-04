Intraocular Melanoma Treatment Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2025

Intraocular Melanoma is a form of cancer that occurs in the tissue of eye including the iris, choroid and ciliary body, which is why these cancers are also called uveal melanomas. In 90% of the cases, intraocular melanoma develops in the choroid or ciliary body. Once intraocular melanoma metastasizes, it becomes difficult to treat and spreads to the liver nearly 90% of the time and median survival time can be varied in between 2-8 months without treatment. The cause of Intraocular Melanoma is unclear, but UV light is a risk factor. However many new therapies such as pharmacotherapy have improved the treatment options with the high risk of disease recurrence among patients. In recent years, understanding of the pathophysiology and heterogeneity of melanoma, and particularly CM, has developed considerably. This has led to the approval of several new drug agents indicated for CM since 2011, namely Sylatron (peginterferon alfa-2b) for the adjuvant CM setting, and Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Opdivo, (nivolumab), Tafinlar (dabrafenib), Zelboraf (vemurafenib), Yervoy (ipilimumab), and Mekinist (trametinib) for the advanced CM setting. These have demonstrated superior efficacy to previously marketed drugs, and have dramatically improved treatment options for CM patients, leading to unprecedented market growth.

Intraocular Melanoma Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Advancements in Intraocular Melanoma products and treatment methods have resulted in the integration of innovative solutions in Intraocular Melanoma. Furthermore, continuous growth of Melanoma impact on Public Health is the primary factor that drives the Intraocular Melanoma Treatment Market. Increase in Awareness about clinical trials to get the closer look at new procedures and treatment and increase in government funding to the global eradication of disease are anticipated to boost the growth of the Intraocular Melanoma Treatment Market. Continual innovation in the field of minimally invasive surgery makes it useful for various procedures is also expected to fuel the market revenue for Intraocular Melanoma Treatment over the forecast period. However, high expenses of Treatment, certain side effects associated with the procedures and poor reimbursement infrastructures can hamper the growth of the Intraocular Melanoma Treatment market.

Intraocular Melanoma Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global market for Intraocular Melanoma Treatment is segmented on the basis of Treatment, End User, and geography:

based on the type of Treatment, Intraocular Melanoma Treatment market is segmented into the following: Surgical treatment Radiation therapy chemotherapy Laser therapy Targeted therapy

based on End User, Intraocular Melanoma Treatment market is segmented into the following: Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Intraocular Melanoma Treatment Market: Overview

Based on Treatment, Intraocular Melanoma disease is continuously demanding more research which is expected to be a leading segment owing to the large patient base and allows the increasing need for novel therapies for the treatment of Intraocular Melanoma patients. Increasing in Hospital- or clinic-based support services that include nutritional advice, nursing or social work services, spiritual help, rehab, or financial aid are also fuelling the market growth. Thus, tapping emerging markets for the newer developments in treating Intraocular Melanoma, to cater the needs of the population.

Intraocular Melanoma Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on geography, Intraocular Melanoma Treatment market has been segmented into five broad regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America represents the largest Intraocular Melanoma Treatment market followed by Europe due to advanced Healthcare Infrastructures and facilities which aid in early diagnosis of cancers and several palliative treatments, as well as new clinical trials, offered by the US and Europe. Rising incidence rate of melanoma cancer in Asia-Pacific region results in elevation of Intraocular Melanoma Treatment market.

Intraocular Melanoma Treatment Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the major key players of Intraocular Melanoma Treatment market constitute: Eli Lilly & Co., Novartis AG, Astra Zeneca plc, Pfizer, Inc. Merck, Roche, Amgen, Bayer, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., are few key players contributing to the global Intraocular Melanoma market.

