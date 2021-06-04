Investigation by Middle East & Africa Digital Transformation Market by Demand Application, Technology, Key Findings And Regional Outlook

The global Middle East & Africa digital transformation market is segmented into digital software such as digital content and application, digital sales and commerce, digital marketing, digital customer experience & service and digital integration platform. Among these segments, digital integration platform segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the market by the end of forecast period. The expansion of the digital integration segment is backed by its compact and lightweight design. Moreover, it can be used in areas of adventures and harsh conditions owing to its rugged and waterproof design.

Global Middle East & Africa digital transformation market is expected to register a robust CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global Middle East & Africa digital transformation market was valued at USD 1,121.4 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach at notable revenue by the end of 2024. The market is expected to expand on the back of growing digital transformation market in Saudi Arabia country. Further, increasing e-government initiatives and smart city initiatives are also anticipated to foster the growth of Middle East & Africa digital transformation market in near future.

The digital technology implementation segment by digital services is likely to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period. Increasing inclination of small and large scale enterprises towards digital devices is one of the major factors which is expected to foster the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Rising penetration of digital devices

Consumer’s inclination towards digital devices such as smart phones, laptops, tablets and others is a key factor which is likely to fuel the expansion of Middle East & Africa digital transformation market. Further, the companies are looking forward to adopt a number of digital platforms such as social networks, smart devices, analytics and mobility in order to improve their interaction with the customers. These rising adoption of online platforms, mobile devices and social media are expected to bolster the market of digital transformation in Middle East & Africa region.

Favourable government initiatives and programmes

Government agencies in Middle East and Africa regions are investing significantly on digital solution and services. Further, favorable government initiatives in countries of Middle East & Africa region especially in UAE and Saudi Arabia countries regarding smart city, e-government software and services and others are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market in near future.

However, a number of factors such as high switching cost and rising threat of cybercrime are the major obstacles in the growth of Middle East & Africa digital transformation market.

The report titled “Middle East & Africa Digital Transformation Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021” delivers detailed overview of the global Middle East & Africa digital transformation market in terms of market segmentation by digital service, by digital software and by industry verticals.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Middle East & Africa digital transformation market which includes company profiling of DXC Technology, Network Information Technology, Cognizant, IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, AT&T Inc., Accenture PLC, ISON Technologies Private Limited, Computer Sciences Corporation and International Turnkey Systems Group Company. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Middle East & Africa Digital Transformation market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.