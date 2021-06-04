Investigation by Mobile Application Testing Solution Market by Demand Application, Technology, Key Findings And Regional Outlook

The global mobile application testing market is segmented into platform such as android, iOS, Windows and others. Among these segments, android segment is expected to dominate the overall mobile application testing market during the forecast period. Rising sale of android smartphones across the globe is the key factor behind the rapid growth of android mobile application testing solution market. Moreover, android mobile application testing solution segment is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

The global mobile application testing market was valued at USD 2.4 Billion in 2016. Global mobile application testing market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast period. Factors such as growing digitalization and increasing penetration of smartphone users are expected to drive the growth of mobile application testing market. Moreover, expansion and positive growth of IT sector across the globe coupled with continuous enhancement in mobile application testing solutions is likely to fuel the growth of mobile application testing market.

North America accounted for the largest percentage share in overall mobile application testing market. Further, North America mobile application testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period. Increasing usage of mobile application in various sectors such as financial and retail is driving the demand for mobile application testing solutions in the region. Asia Pacific is forecasted to witness lucrative growth, with a CAGR of more than 20%, during the forecast period. Rise in the sale of smartphones, increasing internet penetration and increasing demand for mobile application testing solution form banking and financial services is likely to accelerate the growth of mobile application testing market in overcoming years.

Continuous Development of Mobile Application Platform by Various End Use Industries

Increasing digitization in various end use industries such as retail, IT and telecom sector and others is anticipated to foster the growth of mobile application testing market. Moreover, spiked adoption of application analytics solutions in BFSI sector owing to high demand for financial mobile services platform is envisioned to strengthen the market of mobile application testing over the forecast period.

Enhanced connectivity infrastructure

Rising connectivity between businesses and consumers through various applications and platforms is anticipated to create spiked demand for mobile application testing in the next few years. Further, technological advancement in internet connectivity is fostering the demand for mobile application which further is expected to accelerate the growth of mobile application testing market during the forecast period.

Although, high adoption of interactive testing over automated testing and security concerns in cloud-based testing environment are some of the major factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the mobile application testing market in the near future.

The report titled “Global Mobile application testing Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021” delivers detailed overview of the global mobile application testing market in terms of market segmentation by products, by services, by platform, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global mobile application testing market which includes company profiling of CA Technologies, Cognizant Technology Solution Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Perfecto Mobile Ltd., Jamo solutions, Computer Sciences Corporation, Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Sopra Steria Group SA, Infosys Ltd. and NTT Data, Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global mobile application testing market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.