IT Spending for Smart Homes Market Growth, Technological Development, Trends and Forecast to 2023

A smart home system will control lighting, climate, entertainment systems, and appliances. It may also include home security such as access control and alarm systems. When connected with the Internet, home devices are an important constituent of the Internet of Things. The user interface for control of the system uses either wall-mounted terminals, tablet or desktop computers, a mobile phone application, or a Web interface, that may also be accessible off-site through the Internet. While there are many competing vendors, there are very few worldwide accepted industry standards and the smart home space is heavily fragmented.

Leading IT Spending for Smart Homes Market Players:

Cisco, Honeywell, Intel, Schneider Electric, Verizon Communications, Accenture, Alcatel Lucent, Amazon Web Services, ARM Holdings, Dell, Ericsson, GE, Google, Huawei, Infosys, Microsoft, Oracle, Qualcomm, Telefonica

The research report on IT Spending for Smart Homes Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region. A number of analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the IT Spending for Smart Homes players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Segmentation by product type:

IT services

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by application:

Home Security

Entertaiment System

Appliance Control

Home Robots

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global IT Spending for Smart Homes market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall IT Spending for Smart Homes market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IT Spending for Smart Homes Market Size

2.2 IT Spending for Smart Homes Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IT Spending for Smart Homes Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 IT Spending for Smart Homes Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IT Spending for Smart Homes Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IT Spending for Smart Homes Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global IT Spending for Smart Homes Sales by Product

4.2 Global IT Spending for Smart Homes Revenue by Product

4.3 IT Spending for Smart Homes Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global IT Spending for Smart Homes Breakdown Data by End User

