Kazakhstan Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Size, Growth, Analysis, Drivers and Challenges – 2019-2022

4G LTE services gain momentum in Kazakhstan the fixed broadband market in Kazakhstan remains relatively underdeveloped, due to the dominance of the mobile broadband, which is in turn driven by the dominance of the mobile sector. Growth over the past few years has been relatively flat. Moderate growth is predicted over the next five years to 2022 as mobile broadband will continue to dominate the broadband segment. The number of fixed telephone lines in Kazakhstan is slowly declining due to the dominance of the mobile segment, in particular the mobile broadband segment.

In mid-2017 the Kazakh government announced it will launch its Digital Kazakhstan program between 2017 and 2021, which aims to strengthen the national digital infrastructure and drive economic growth and competitiveness. The scheme is intended to raise internet penetration by 2021 and see the ICT sector contributing significantly to annual GDP by that time.

International Internet bandwidth capacity increased dramatically between 2014 and 2015, almost doubling to 850,000 Mb/s. The market is predicted to continue to grow strongly over the next five years to 2022. There are three mobile operators in the Kazakhstan market following the merger of Tele2 and Altel. The number one and two providers by market share, GSM-Kazakhstan (K’Cell) and Beeline dominate the mobile market.

Kazakhstan has an extensive 4G network compared to a number of other Asian countries in the region. All of Kazakhstan’s cellular operators had 4G LTE networks live in all regional capitals and most cities by 2017. Kazakhstan’s mobile market remains highly competitive, but rather than a focus only on growth in subscribers the market is shifting to value-added. Further flat growth is also predicted over the next five years to 2022.

Kazakhstan’s mobile market has reached saturation point. The number of fixed telephone lines in Kazakhstan, is slowly declining as the mobile segment continues to expand. All major mobile operators now offer 4G LTE services. Kazakhstan has a developed mobile broadband market driven by a mature mobile market. International internet bandwidth has increased dramatically over the past few years.

