Kenya Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market 2019 Upcoming Trends, Challenges and Industry Key Players – Telkom Kenya, Jamii Telecom, Access Kenya, KPLC, KPC & Forecast to 2023

Scope of the Report:

Kenya’s mobile market to be transformed with Airtel/Telkom merger

Kenya’s telecommunications market continues to undergo considerable changes in the wake of increased competition, improved international connectivity, and rapid developments in the mobile market. The landing of four fibre-optic international submarine cables in recent years dramatically reduced the cost of phone calls and internet access, allowing internet services to be affordable to a far greater proportion of the population. In parallel, the sector’s regulator has reduced interconnection tariffs and implemented a range of regulations aimed at developing further competition.

The incumbent fixed-line telco has struggled to make headway in this market, prompting reorganisation in 2018 which included a sale and leaseback arrangement with its mobile tower portfolio. In early 2019 the company signed a merger agreement with Airtel Kenya in which Telkom will retain a 49% share in the merged business which will provide a greater challenge to the market dominance of Safaricom.

Numerous competitors are rolling out national and metropolitan fibre backbone networks and wireless access networks to deliver services to population centres across the country. Several fibre infrastructure sharing agreements have been forged, and as a result the number of fibre broadband connections increased 94% in the year to September 2018.

Key developments:

Telkom Kenya agrees to merger with Airtel Kenya;

Kenya sees a 41% increase in international bandwidth in the year to September 2018;

Universal Service Fund extends mobile coverage to underserved northern regions;

Safaricom launches M-PESA Global payment service;

Government proposes increase in m-money transfer tax;

Regulator introduces a new system to measure QoS parameters;

M-money interoperability starts;

Report update includes the regulator’s market data to September 2018, operator data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Telkom Kenya, Jamii Telecom, Access Kenya (Dimension Data), Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC), Wananchi, Safaricom, Bharti Airtel, MTN, Liquid Telecom, Essar Telkom Kenya, Mobile Pay (Tangaza Pesa), Zioncell Kenya, Finserve Africa (Equitel), Kenya Data Networks (KDN), Jamii Telecom, SimbaNet, Africa Online, Access Kenya (Dimension Data), Wananchi Online, Swift Global, Internet Solutions Kenya (InterConnect), Gilat Satellite Networks, Afsat Communications, Inmarsat, Indigo Telecom (Thuraya), Nation TV (NTV)

Henry LancasterApril 2019

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Key statistics

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Overview of Kenya’s telecom market

Regulatory environment

Kenya Communications Act 1998

Regulatory authority

Revised Telecommunications

Market Structure 2004

Kenya Communications Amendment Act 2009

Licence fees Universal Service Fund (USF) Interconnection Number portability Spectrum auctions Foreign ownership Telecom sector liberalisation Privatisation of Telkom Regional telecom licences Second national operator (SNO) licensing International gateway licences Unified licensing regime Fixed network operators Telkom Kenya Wireless Local Loop (WLL) Liquid Telecom Kenya (KDN) Jamii Telecom AccessKenya Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network National Optic Fibre Backbone Infrastructure (NOFBI) Liquid Telecom Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC) Safaricom MTN Fibre infrastructure sharing Data centres International infrastructure Satellite Terrestrial fibre Submarine fibre Broadband market Introduction and statistical overview Market analysis Internet backbone infrastructure Broadband statistics Forecasts – Fixed broadband subscribers – 2019; 2021; 2023 Public internet access locations Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Internet Exchange Points (IXP) Kenya Network Information Centre (KENIC) National broadband strategy ISP market Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks Other fixed broadband services Wireless broadband Broadband via satellite Project Loon Digital economy E-learning National research and education network (NREN) E-commerce E-government Mobile communications Overview of Kenya’s mobile market General statistics Mobile data Mobile broadband Forecasts – mobile subscribers – 2019; 2021; 2023

Continued……

